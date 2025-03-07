Bills' Top 5 needs ahead of free agency
The Buffalo Bills are close to a Super Bowl, and yet still so far.
Luckily for Buffalo, the team can address the needs it has in free agency this offseason.
NFL Media identified five needs for each team in the league, and four of Buffalo's top positions came on the defensive side of the football: cornerback, defensive tackle, edge rusher and safety.
"The defensive side of the ball will be the primary focus of the Bills’ offseason with the unit getting exposed down the stretch last season," NFL.com writes.
"Outside of Christian Benford, the Bills have a glaring need at cornerback. Rasul Douglas is a free agent and former first-round pick Kaiir Elam struggled mightily when pressed into service in the AFC Championship Game. Buffalo may focus on replacing free-agent safety Damar Hamlin internally, with Cole Bishop and Taylor Rapp in line for bigger roles. Last season, the Bills allowed the highest explosive run rate to running backs (13.4%), so a run-stuffer beside Ed Oliver on the interior is a priority -- especially with their lack of size on the second level."
The Bills also have a big need at wide receiver with two of their top players at the position becoming free agents this offseason.
"With midseason acquisition Amari Cooper and Mack Hollins both hitting free agency, Buffalo could use a separator on the outside to complement newly extended slot star Khalil Shakir," NFL.com writes
Perhaps the Bills will save the receiver needs for the NFL Draft, where the position group is loaded with depth. Defensive line should also be addressed in the draft, especially this year where it is widely considered among the top position groups.
That being said, the Bills need defensive veterans to help out this offseason because those are the players most likely to find ways to beat Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and the other top quarterbacks in the AFC.
