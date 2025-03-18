Bills Central

Bills projected to let 10,000-yard WR walk to AFC East rival

The Buffalo Bills signed one free-agent WR and may let another leave as a result

Ralph Ventre

Dec 22, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper (18) stiff arms New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss (53) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium.
Dec 22, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper (18) stiff arms New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss (53) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
While his statistical production was somewhat pedestrian, wide receiver Amari Cooper brought value to the Buffalo Bills following last year's mid-season trade.

The Bills, however, don't seem to have a serious interest in running it back with Cooper as the aging pass-catcher remains unsigned on the free-agent market. Even if the price dropped to a reasonable level, Buffalo would still potentially pass on a new deal with the 11th-year veteran, who has been accused of losing his fastball.

Meanwhile, USA Today's For The Win writer Cory Woodroof projects Cooper to eventually land with the AFC East rival New England Patriots. "Predicting where 20 second-wave 2025 NFL free agents will sign," Woodroof suggested Cooper would be a good fit for Mike Vrabel's squad.

"The Patriots need to get reliable receivers for quarterback Drake Maye, and Cooper still has gas left in the tank. He'd be a good option for an offense trying to establish a new identity," said Woodroof.

Amari Cooper TD
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper (18) makes a catch for a touchdown against New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols (26) during the second half at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Contrary to recent rumors, the FTW writer argues that the soon-to-be 31-year-old remains a threat to opposing defenses. Although he made multiple impressive catches during his brief stay, Cooper failed to show consistent ability to separate from defenders during his time in Buffalo.

Whether or not it's a product of diminished ability, Cooper, the No. 4 overall selection in the 2015 NFL Draft, managed only 297 yards on 20 catches in eight games for the Bills while being hampered by a wrist injury. He is less than two years removed from a 1,250-yard receiving season over 15 games in 2023, and he is only the with more than 10,000 career receiving yards.

In a potential indication that they're ready to move on from Cooper, the Bills signed Joshua Palmer to a three-year contract reportedly worth $29 million last week.

Josh Palmer RAC
Dec 19, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) runs the ball against the Denver Broncos during the first half at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

