Bills' WR Josh Palmer 'blessed' to display his versatility for NFL MVP
It was all smiles for Josh Palmer at his introductory press conference on Thursday his first appearance as an official member of the Buffalo Bills.
Palmer enters his fifth season in the NFL after signing a three-year, $36 million contract with the Bills on Monday. He played the previous four with the Chargers, where he caught touchdown passes from Justin Herbert. The young receiver is thankful to have been part of two teams with Pro Bowl, franchise-changing quarterbacks.
“I’ve been blessed, I’ve been lucky enough to play with Justin and I’m extremely thankful for the Chargers from being drafted there and playing there for my four years. Playing with Herbo has gotten me to this point and now I’m blessed enough to play with Josh Allen so I’m excited to get to work. You know I have only played with Justin so you can imagine the excitement to see what’s going to be like to play with Josh and to play with this team and organization.”
After four years in Los Angeles, Palmer racked up 182 receptions for 2,287 yards and 10 touchdowns in 58 games. He's coming off the second best season of his career statistically as he caught 39 passes for 584 yards and one touchdown.
Palmer's most significant impact on the offense will be his ability to be a separator, which the Bills did not have a season ago. He attributes that as well as his ability to line up anywhere on the field and run any route as what Buffalo is getting in him,
“I take a lot of pride in being able to run the entire route tree. Being able to be inside and outside. The ability to stop. The ability to go deep. The ability to win in different situations so being able to run a slant route but five different ways if I have to. I take a lot of pride in that and the way I train, the way I workout and the way I approach the offense and the scheme.”
The Bills are set to have Palmer alongside Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman as the top pass catchers for reigning NFL MVP Allen. Palmer will replace Mack Hollins and Amari Cooper who are no longer on the roster. Buffalo's offense will look similar in having a balanced pass and run games, but Palmer gives them a guy who can stretch the field with his speed.
Not many players get to work with two of the best young quarterbacks in the league. Palmer has that opportunity to become Allen's new favorite target.
