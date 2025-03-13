Bills Central

Josh Allen's selfless attitude resulted in important hometown discount for Bills

The Buffalo Bills' quarterback has seemingly placed a higher value on winning over a few extra million dollars

Ralph Ventre

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs with the ball trying to avoid the reach of Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike during first half action during the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs with the ball trying to avoid the reach of Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike during first half action during the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025.
Josh Allen thoughtfully provided perspective surrounding his new mega contract.

Although the Buffalo Bills' quarterback earned a record $250 million guaranteed, he's still behind Dan Prescott in average annual value and tied with Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence and Jordan Love at $55 million.

For the 28-year-old Allen, who had already cashed in on a second NFL contract years prior to the recent new deal, it was apparently never about breaking financial records.

"When you start getting these fairly big numbers throughout the entire league, it's weird to say this, but what's what's five more going to do for my life that I can't already do right now? Right? So, like, it's not that crazy to me, like I live a pretty good life. Got a house, got a car. We're good," said Allen while addressing reporters virtually on Wednesday. "I told my agent that, hey, if this has any impact on the cap, let's figure out a way to not do that."

According to Spotrac, Allen's 2025 money accounts for 19.7 percent of the team's total salary cap — a healthy number, but certainly not recording-setting amongst quarterbacks. Comparatively, Allen ranks 13th amongst active NFL QBs. Burrow occupies a league-high 24.47 percent of the Bengals' salary cap allowance. Kansas City Chiefs' field general Patrick Mahomes is fifth overall at 22.70 percent.

"I know I was kind of sitting there just like I understood the impact of getting an extension done, creating some cap space. It's kind of a weird situation where it's like I've had a big contract before, and it doesn't really change how I lived in my life. I know that this opens up some space for cap and signing some free agents. I think we've been having a pretty good free agent run so far," said Allen.

Josh Allen carry
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gets tackled by Denver Broncos safety Brandon Jones while carrying the ball during the first half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bills added Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer along with three notable defensive pieces during the NFL's free agency negotiation period. Defensive end Joey Bosa, defensive lineman Michael Hoecht and safety Darrick Forrest have all agreed to contracts with Buffalo.

That collection of deals would likely not have been possible without Allen's willingness to work out a new contract.

Allen has already acquired generational wealth, so why push the envelope for money that's not needed, especially when it makes building a winning roster more difficult.

The NFL MVP is a mega multimillionaire who appears to value winning over excess financial greed — a modern-day rarity, to say the least.

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

