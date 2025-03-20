Bills Central

3 Bills' rivals named potential free-agent suitors for 5x Pro Bowl WR

The Buffalo Bills are projected to let another starting WR walk in free agency

Ralph Ventre

Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper (18) makes a catch for a touchdown against New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols (26) during the second half at Highmark Stadium.
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper (18) makes a catch for a touchdown against New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols (26) during the second half at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Mack Hollins left the Buffalo Bills for the New England Patriots last week while free agent Amari Cooper has yet to sign a contract.

Although the Bills added former Los Angeles Chargers' third-round draft pick Joshua Palmer, they still seemingly have an open spot remaining amongst the receiving corps. Re-signing Cooper isn't completely out of the question, but he could wind up being too pricy for Buffalo's taste and his best days may be behind him.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell identified the "Best team fits for unsigned players," and Cooper and Buffalo were not a match. One of 13 studied free agents who remain without a team through the initial wave of signings, Cooper was deemed a fit for the Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys. The five-time Pro Bowl WR was drafted by the Raiders and spent four seasons with the Cowboys,

Amari Cooper catch
Aug 24, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) catches a pass as Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) defends in the first quarter during a preseason game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Cooper battled injuries in his age-30 season and saw his production crater. After racking up 265 yards in one game with the Browns in Week 16 of the 2023 season, he managed only 250 yards in six starts with Cleveland in 2024 and 297 more in eight games after being traded to Buffalo. ...

One year earlier, Cooper made it to the Pro Bowl with a 1,250-yard season for the Browns. ...

Even in what was a down season last year, Cooper averaged 1.6 yards per route run, which was just about the league average. He was just behind Joshua Palmer, who signed a three-year, $29 million deal to replace Cooper on the Bills. ... ," said Barnwell.

Buffalo would likely have to make another move to free up salary cap space should it wish to re-sign Cooper. At this point, it seems like the team is thankful for his service but ready to move on.

USA Today For The Win writer Cory Woodroof recently suggested the Patriots as a fit for Cooper in 2025.

Amari Cooper catch
Dec 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper (18) catches a pass against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams (24) during the second half at SoFi Stadium / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

