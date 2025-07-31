Bills' rookie ratings revealed for Madden '26

Bills Central

Buffalo's first round pick leads the way with a 78 overall

Jul 23, 2025; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) enters the field during training camp at St. John Fisher University
Jul 23, 2025; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) enters the field during training camp at St. John Fisher University / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The ratings for all rookies in Electronic Arts' Madden 26 have been revealed, headlined by Buffalo Bills' first rounder Maxwell Hairston's 78 overall, Top 10 among all rookies in the draft class.

Travis Hunter (84) was the only rookie CB with a higher overall, with fellow first rounder Jahdae Barron also receiving a 78 overall. Hairston also tied CB Darien Porter and WR Dont'e Thornton with a 96 speed rating for the fastest players in the draft class.

Hairston's top attributes include 93 acceleration and 95 change of direction, which will help him cover the best receivers in the game, like 99 OVRs Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson. His 78 man coverage and 77 zone coverage ratings are respectable for a rookie, as Madden typically does not give first-year players the benefit of the doubt when it comes to their overalls.

Second round pick T.J. Sanders is a 74 overall, while fellow Day 2 draft pick Landon Jackson trails right behind with a 73 overall. Sanders was given an 81 block shedding rating, as well as 78 tackle and hit power, which should make him a usable player despite his lower overall. Jackson's 80 pursuit and hit power ratings are solid for a 73 overall, and his 78 block shedding should also make him a usable rookie right at the launch of the game.

Cornerback Dorian Strong is the next highest rated, with a 72 overall despite being drafted in the sixth round. His 89 speed, 96 agility, and 73 zone coverage ratings mean that Madden agrees with the sentiment that he was a late round steal by Brandon Beane.

Bills rookie tackles T.J. Sanders, right, and Deone Walker lock up during drills during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Wednesday, July 23, 2025 in Pittsford. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DT Deone Walker and DB Jordan Hancock are both 69 overalls. Walker is officially listed at 6-foot-8, 328 pounds, with 79 tackle and block shedding ratings. Hancock is listed as a strong safety with poor coverage ratings, but 91 speed and 94 acceleration.

WR Kaden Prather's 66 overall rating comes with 90 speed and 79 catching, but route running ratings 67 or below. Chase Lundt is officially listed as a right tackle, with 82 strength and better run blocking rates than pass blocking.

Jackson Hawes rounds out the Bills' draft class with a 61 overall. The blocking tight end wasn't drafted by Buffalo to be a route runner, hence his poor receiving ratings, but he was also given low blocking ratings as well, leading to the lowest overall by a Buffalo rookie.

Buffalo Bills Jordan Hancock sprints away from a player lined up against him during voluntary workouts at their practice facility on May 27, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

