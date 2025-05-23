Bills Central

Longest tenured Bills player 'caught off guard' by 'Hard Knocks' rule change

At least one Buffalo Bills' player was surprised by the news that HBO is coming to training camp

Ralph Ventre

Jan 15, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson (69) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) on a punt return in the third quarter of a 2024 AFC wild card game
Jan 15, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson (69) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) on a punt return in the third quarter of a 2024 AFC wild card game / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

It definitely caught a lot of fans by surprise, and, as it turns out, Buffalo Bills' team personnel as well.

As the league meeting wrapped up on Wednesday, the NFL and HBO announced that the Bills have been selected as the host for the summertime documentary series Hard Knocks.

The Bills, who have awkwardly declined to recognize the news announcement, would have normally been able to refuse the assignment based upon one of three exempting factors. In recent years, franchises were allowed to avoid hosting the award-winning docuseries provided they met one of three criteria.

Teams could decline Hard Knocks participation if they have a first-year head coach, have made the playoffs within the last two seasons or have appeared on the series at some point over the past 10 years. The NFL, however, loosened the rules a bit this year, removing the exemption for recent playoff teams.

RELATED: Video resurfaces of Bills’ brass opining on ‘Hard Knocks’

While at One Bills Drive for a promotional press conference surrounding the upcoming Hallmark holiday movie, reporter Dan Fetes was able to capture one sound from a breakout interview with longsnapper Reid Ferguson.

"My initial reaction yesterday, I didn't know that the rules had changed. I think it caught a lot of us off guard when they announced that we were gonna be on 'Hard Knocks' because not a new head coach, we made the playoffs, we haven't been on it in 10 years, but for the reasons of the other two rules," said Ferguson, who has been with the team every year of head coach Sean McDermott's tenure, which began in 2017.

Ferguson, who will have a role in Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story, suggested that the Hard Knocks cameras would present somewhat of a challenge.

RELATED: NFL dampens Bills' Super Bowl hopes by assigning them to HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

"It might be an adjustment for a couple days, to have just an extra, I don't know how many people they bring out," said Ferguson.

Although it creates compelling content for fans, Hard Knocks is sometimes perceived as an unwanted distraction by coaches and players.

Hard Knock
Jul 22, 2023; Florham Park, NJ, USA; An NFL Films crew for the HBO television series Hard Knocks films as New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) participates in drills during the New York Jets Training Camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News