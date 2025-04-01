Still over one year from opening, Bills' new stadium costs continue to rise
When the Buffalo Bills first announced a new stadium project, the big question was whether or not the new facility would include a dome. That question has dissipated over time, but given the current rising costs, one can only imagine how incredibly costly a dome would have been, given the price tag of the project.
The initial costs were projected at $1.4 billion. Channel 7 WKBW spoke with Bills COO Pete Guelli during league meetings, confirming the new price tag has risen to over $2.1 billion. Much of the cost was attributed to rising costs largely due to the 2020 pandemic, but other costs have risen even since then, including labor and materials, among others. With the increase in cost though, the club has intentions of other uses, such as bringing the NFL Draft to Buffalo, and potentially NHL events as well.
Guelli said, "I think all this does is further illustrate Terry and his family's commitment to the market." He also added, "We know what we committed to, and we're going to make sure that stadium, regardless of price, is executed exactly the way everyone expects."
Stadium construction continues on schedule and should be open on time, July 2026. Guelli added, "We've been anticipating a July opening from the beginning, and we'll get there." As far as when the current Highmark stadium is scheduled to come down, "That building is scheduled to come down in March of '27."
The Bills are still six months away from kicking off the 2025 season, the final one in the old stadium. There will be a lot of emotion behind this coming season for many reasons, including a strong desire from the fan base and the team to send the stadium out on a Super Bowl season. How fitting would it be to close out the stadium's final chapter with the franchise's first Super Bowl championship?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —