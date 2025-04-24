Buffalo Bills' all-time best picks in each round of the NFL Draft
It was way back in 1960 that the franchise began play, along with seven other teams in the AFL. The Buffalo Bills have made plenty of history over the years. The current team has been a perennial Super Bowl contender. In the 1990s, the club played on Super Sunday four straight years, a mark that has yet to be matched.
This exercise deals with the team’s success in the NFL draft. The starting point here is 1967, the first year of the NFL’s Common Draft. Here’s a look at the best player picked from Rounds 1-7 (today’s current format), with his impact on the franchise a major consideration. There may be a Pro Football Hall of Famer (or more) mentioned below.
Round 1 — DE Bruce Smith (1985)
It's hard to ignore the man that is recognized as the NFL’s all-time sack leader. A mere 40 years ago, defensive end Bruce Smith was the first overall pick in the draft. He played with the Bills for 15 seasons, with 171.0 of his record 200.0 sacks coming with the franchise. Smith was an 11-time Pro Bowler, eight-time All-Prom and was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 1990 and 1996. The 19-year NFL veteran, who finished his career in Washington (2000-03), gets the nod over fellow Pro Football Hall of Famers O.J. Simpson, Jim Kelly, and Joe DeLamielleure.
Round 2 — RB Thurman Thomas (1988)
When you think of the NFL’s great versatile offensive threats, it’s hard not to think of a performer who is not only Buffalo’s all-time rushing leader, but ranks third in franchise history in receptions. Former Oklahoma State running back Thurman Thomas was a vital part of the Buffalo’s offense as a runner and a receiver. He is the co-holder of the team record for touchdowns scored (87), and his 16,279 total yards from scrimmage is also a franchise best. In 12 seasons with the Bills, the Hall of Famer was a five-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro, and the 1991 NFL MVP.
Round 3 — QB Joe Ferguson (1973)
His NFL playing career lasted 17 seasons and he suited up for four different franchises. Joe Ferguson was the 57th overall pick by the Bills in 1973, and his stay in Buffalo last 12 seasons. His 27,950 passing yards are second in franchise history behind only Jim Kelly, and just ahead of current star Josh Allen (26,434). Ferguson’s 181 TD passes are third in Bills’ annals behind Kelly (237) and Allen (195). He had quite the ringside seat to history during his rookie year. He started all 14 games, but attempted just 164 passes as O.J. Simpson was running for 2,003 yards.
RELATED: 'Bills On SI' 7-round mock draft features highly-rated safety plus DT double dip
Round 4 — WR Andre Reed (1985)
The same year that the Bills were using the first overall pick on defensive end Bruce Smith, the team would invest the 86th overall selection on a wide receiver from Kutztown (PA) that would become the franchise’s all-time leader in catches (941), receiving yards (13,095), and touchdown grabs (86). Andre Reed spent 15 seasons in Orchard Park, and was a big part of the club’s four straight Super Bowl appearances from 1990-93. The seven-time Pro Bowler and Pro Football Hall of Famer also totaled 85 receptions for 1,229 yards and nine TDs in 21 postseason contests.
Round 5 — DL Kyle Williams (2006)
Current Bills’ linebacker Matt Milano was the 163rd overall pick by the team in 2017, and was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro in 2022. However, it was nearly 20 years ago that the Bills invested the 134th overall selection on LSU defensive lineman Kyle Williams. He played in 183 games for the franchise and made 178 starts during his 13-year stay with the club. Williams rolled up 48.5 sacks, and could line up anywhere on the defensive front regardless of the scheme. The relentless performer was named to six Pro Bowls, the last of those in his final NFL season in 2018.
Round 6 — LB John Skorupan (1973)
The Bills currently have five former sixth-round picks on their roster. There’s tackle Tylan Grable (2024), cornerbacks Christian Benford (2022) and Daequan Hardy (2024), safety Damar Hamlin (2021) and kicker Tyler Bass (2020). Linebacker John Skorupan was the 136th overall pick in ’73 via Linebacker U. The Penn State Nittany Lion spent just five seasons in Buffalo, playing and starting in 50 games. Along with his tackles, he added two interceptions, four fumble recoveries, and six sacks. He closed his NFL career by playing for the Giants for three seasons (1978-80).
Round 7 — WR Stevie Johnson (2008)
Major Credit to Buffalo Bills On SI colleague Ralph Ventre. Safety Kurt Schulz and his 21 interceptions in eight seasons with the team would have been a solid choice. However, Ventre was quick to point out that wide receiver Stevie Johnson, the 224th overall pick in ’08 from the University of Kentucky, was the first player in franchise history to finish with three consecutive seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards. Johnson spent six years in Orchard Park, snaring 301 passes for 3,832 yards and 28 scores. All three figures are Top 10 in the history of the Bills.
