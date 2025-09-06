Bills Central

How to watch Bills vs Ravens, NFL Week 1: Start time, live stream, TV channel

Here is all the information needed to catch the Week 1 showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook, carrying the ball against the Baltimore Ravens.
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook, carrying the ball against the Baltimore Ravens. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Bills vs. Ravens, NFL Week 1: TV & Viewing Info

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens.
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Date: Sunday, September 7

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Orchard Park, NY

Venue: Highmark Stadium

TV Info: NBC

Betting Odds: Buffalo -1.5 | O/U: 50.5 (odds via ESPN BET)

How To Live Stream Bills vs. Ravens Online

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen runs with the ball, trying to avoid the reach of Baltimore Ravens DT Nnamdi Madubuike.
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen runs with the ball, trying to avoid the reach of Baltimore Ravens DT Nnamdi Madubuike. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This game will be featured on NBC, which means streaming will be available on Peacock. A subscription is required to watch via this platform.

Watch Bills vs. Ravens on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills.
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

If you can’t watch live, replays are available on the NFL+ app, which has a premium subscription for $14.99 per month.

Sign up for the service and download their app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices, click here.

