How to watch Bills vs Ravens, NFL Week 1: Start time, live stream, TV channel
Bills vs. Ravens, NFL Week 1: TV & Viewing Info
Date: Sunday, September 7
Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Orchard Park, NY
Venue: Highmark Stadium
TV Info: NBC
Betting Odds: Buffalo -1.5 | O/U: 50.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
How To Live Stream Bills vs. Ravens Online
This game will be featured on NBC, which means streaming will be available on Peacock. A subscription is required to watch via this platform.
Watch Bills vs. Ravens on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile
If you can’t watch live, replays are available on the NFL+ app, which has a premium subscription for $14.99 per month.
Sign up for the service and download their app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices, click here.
