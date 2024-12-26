Bills' official Week 17 injury report offers key updates on five starters
The Buffalo Bills have been without three starting defensive backs each of the past two games, but the team's first Week 17 injury report suggests at least one piece will return to the lineup when the New England Patriots visits Highmark Stadium on December 29.
Although the Bills did not hold an official practice on Wednesday due to Christmas, they were still required to list injured players along with their estimated participation status. Buffalo labeled five players as limited participants, and starting boundary cornerback Rasul Douglas was not one of them.
Douglas, who banged up his knee in the Week 14 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams, holds full participant status for the first time in the last two weeks. With the starter unavailable in Weeks 15 and 16, Kaiir Elam, a 2022 first-round draft pick, saw first-team reps.
Safeties Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin, who were also nicked up against the Rams, are still limited according to the Bills. Linebacker Matt Milano, who missed the December 22 win over New England due to a groin, was also limited along with wide receiver Curtis Samuel and utility DB Cam Lewis.
"Other than [Baylon Spector], we'll see. A lot of these guys are getting better that we had out yesterday. We'll see how they do through the week, this week here," said head coach Sean McDermott on Monday in Orchard Park.
Rapp, Hamlin, Milano and Samuel were all questionable going into the Week 16 home game, but did not dress. Lewis, who played 72 of a possible 73 defensive snaps as a starter against New England, is dealing with a shoulder issue.
Quarterback Josh Allen survived an injury scare last time out. After banging his right elbow on the turf, he temporarily lost the ability to grip with his throwing hand. Allen did not miss any snaps as a result of the injury. Buffalo listed him as a full participant with a right elbow/shoulder issue.
Bills' Injury Report (Week 17)
WEDNESDAY
S Damar Hamlin (rib) — LP
DB Cam Lewis (shoulder) — LP
LB Matt Milano (biceps/groin) — LP
S Taylor Rapp (neck) — LP
WR Curtis Samuel (rib) — LP
QB Josh Allen (elbow/shoulder) — FP
RT Spencer Brown (neck) — FP
DT DeWayne Carter (wrist) — FP
CB Rasul Douglas (knee) — FP
TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — FP
P Sam Martin (back) — FP
TE Quinton Morris (shoulder/groin) — FP
DT Jordan Phillips (back) — FP
DE Dawuane Smoot (wrist) — FP
LB Dorian Williams (elbow) — FP
