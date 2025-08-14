International stats show Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen's real worldwide popularity
In Western New York, it's difficult to find someone that doesn't eat, sleep, and breathe Buffalo Bills football.
According to ESPN's research on international engagement with the NFL, football fans across the world share the Mafia's interest in one of the league's most exciting teams, led by the reigning MVP.
Louisa Frahm of ESPN listed the top-searched NFL teams outside the U.S. over the past year, pulling stats from Google Trends in July of 2025. The Bills were ranked third, behind the two Super Bowl participants of Kansas City and Philadelphia.
Similarly, among top-searched NFL players outside the U.S., Josh Allen ranked fourth, trailing a pair of Chiefs (Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes) and future first-ballot Hall of Famer (Aaron Rodgers).
Buffalo's strong representation in the rankings likely correlates with Canada's ranking as the top country searching for the NFL over the past year, due to the close geographical distance between the two.
"NFL MVP race" was also fourth among rising NFL queries worldwide, with Lamar Jackson also ranking ninth in individual player searches and the Ravens eighth in team searches, likely due to the historic battle between Allen and Jackson for Most Valuable Player honors.
The Bills have played two games in London, losing both contests to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015 and 2023. Buffalo also had a yearly home game played at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario from 2008 to 2013, with a 1-5 record in those contests.
Frahm writes that Scotland, Canada, Greece, and the United Arab Emirates are "current targets" for international games, in addition to London, Dublin, Sao Paolo, Berlin, and Madrid as featured cities to host an NFL game this season, meaning it's likely the Bills will be playing internationally sooner rather than later.