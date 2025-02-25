Bills' GM Brandon Beane prefers RB James Cook drop negotiating tactic
James Cook isn't known for being outspoken, so the Buffalo Bills' starting running back may have surprised folks when he publicized his contract desires on an Instagram live stream.
Cook, a 2022 second-round draft pick entering the final season of his rookie contract, suggested that he wants an extension worth $15 million per year, which would play him at the top level of the running back market.
Although Bills' brass is seemingly happy with Cook's work ethic and production, it's unclear if they are willing to pay such a high price tag for a running back who plays only about 50 percent of snaps. Should Buffalo opt to extend the two-time Pro Bowl selection, general manager Brandon Beane may have to get creative without much salary cap space available.
"Just because we're not on the same page today, doesn't mean we wouldn't be tomorrow, two weeks, two months, two years. We'll see," said Beane while addressing reporters at the NFL Combine on Tuesday afternoon.
While it's not known how far apart the two sides are, or how deep into negotiations they've ventured, Beane has been hard at work this month as evidenced by wide receiver Khalil Shakir's four-year contract extension, which went public shortly before the Bills' GM was scheduled to take the podium in Indianapolis.
Beane indirectly offered some advice for Cook while speaking on Tuesday as the negotiations will presumably pick up at some point.
"The business is the business. Would I prefer we don't take the business outside? Yes. I think that's always the best way to handle it, but James is a grown man. He'll handle it the way he does. It doesn't change my view of him," said Beane.
While the Bills could have done without Cook speaking out on the situation, it seems there's mutual interest in keeping the running back in the fold beyond 2025.
"I love James. James speaks from the heart. He means well. I want James here like a lot of guys," said Beane.
