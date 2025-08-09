Bills Central

Veteran Dawson Knox confirms Bills' rookie tight end is as advertised

The Buffalo Bills may have found a gem on Day 3 at the 2025 NFL Draft when they selected a tight end known for his blocking ability

Ralph Ventre

Bills quarterback Mike White throws to tight end Jackson Hawes during day seven of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 31, 2025 in Pittsford, NY.
Bills quarterback Mike White throws to tight end Jackson Hawes during day seven of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 31, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills used a late fifth-round draft pick on "the best blocking tight end prospect in the class," and that assessment isn't looking anything like hyperbole as Jackson Hawes attacks his first NFL training camp.

The 24-year-old Hawes, who is the favorite to claim the TE3 role that free-agent departure Quinton Morris held last year, has received a few more practice reps than initially expected due to the temporary unavailability of Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid.

Both Knox and Kincaid have since returned to the practice field, but Hawes managed to make quite an impression during their absences.

RELATED: Bills envision draft's 'best blocking TE' as capable Dawson Knox backup and more

"He's done a real good job. He really has. You know, in the absence of both Dawson and, at times Dalton, you know, he hasn't blinked in terms of it being too big for him," said head coach Sean McDermott. "He's gone out and not only blocked well, but he's performed well overall, so he's off to a good start."

tight end Jackson Hawes of Georgia Tech (87) spars with defensive lineman Shemar Stewart of Texas AM
Jan 28, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team tight end Jackson Hawes of Georgia Tech (87) spars with American team defensive lineman Shemar Stewart of Texas AM (14) during Senior Bowl practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Even Knox took notice of the two-time All-Ivy League selection who finished his collegiate career at Georgia Tech. When asked about his top observations while watching from the sidelines early in camp, Knox immediately mentioned the fifth-round rookie.

RELATED: Ex-Patriots WR 'can carve out opportunity' in Bills' preseason opener vs. Giants

"I think Jackson Hawes has done an incredible job in his blocking," said Knox, who has been the Bills' primary tight end since 2019. "Just very polished as a blocker, especially as a rookie, so that was impressive."

Hawes figures to see significant preseason game action with Knox and Kincaid likely receiving minimal reps until the regular season begins.

It's worth noting if Hawes takes the field with the starters when the Bills host the New York Giants on Saturday, August 9 at 1 p.m. ET.

Jackson Hawes signs
Bills tight end Jackson Hawes signs autographs for fans during day six of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Tuesday, July 29, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News