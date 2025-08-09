Veteran Dawson Knox confirms Bills' rookie tight end is as advertised
The Buffalo Bills used a late fifth-round draft pick on "the best blocking tight end prospect in the class," and that assessment isn't looking anything like hyperbole as Jackson Hawes attacks his first NFL training camp.
The 24-year-old Hawes, who is the favorite to claim the TE3 role that free-agent departure Quinton Morris held last year, has received a few more practice reps than initially expected due to the temporary unavailability of Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid.
Both Knox and Kincaid have since returned to the practice field, but Hawes managed to make quite an impression during their absences.
"He's done a real good job. He really has. You know, in the absence of both Dawson and, at times Dalton, you know, he hasn't blinked in terms of it being too big for him," said head coach Sean McDermott. "He's gone out and not only blocked well, but he's performed well overall, so he's off to a good start."
Even Knox took notice of the two-time All-Ivy League selection who finished his collegiate career at Georgia Tech. When asked about his top observations while watching from the sidelines early in camp, Knox immediately mentioned the fifth-round rookie.
"I think Jackson Hawes has done an incredible job in his blocking," said Knox, who has been the Bills' primary tight end since 2019. "Just very polished as a blocker, especially as a rookie, so that was impressive."
Hawes figures to see significant preseason game action with Knox and Kincaid likely receiving minimal reps until the regular season begins.
It's worth noting if Hawes takes the field with the starters when the Bills host the New York Giants on Saturday, August 9 at 1 p.m. ET.
