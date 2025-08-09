Bills Central

Bills vs Giants, NFL preseason Week 1: Start time, live stream, TV channel

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Buffalo Bills take on the New York Giants in NFL Preseason Week 1.

The NFL preseason is here, and the Buffalo Bills will kick things off on Saturday afternoon. The defending AFC East champions will be at home, where they will host the New York Giants.

New York comes in with a familiar face at head coach Brian Daboll, who spent four years as the offensive coordinator in Buffalo. He's coming off a 3-14 campaign, and needs to find a spark to turn things around.

Buffalo, however, is aiming to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1993 season. Preseason games might not always be exciting, but they're a critical tool for roster building and can give fans a glimpse of some of the young talent. That said, here's all you need to know to catch the action.

Bills vs. Giants, NFL Preseason Week 1: TV & Viewing Info

Date: Saturday, August 9

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Orchard Park, NY

Venue: Highmark Stadium

TV Info: NFL Network

Betting Odds: EVEN | O/U: 36.5 (odds via ESPN BET)

How To Live Stream Bills vs. Giants Online

During the preseason, your best bet for streaming during the preseason will be with the  NFL+ app. There, you can catch the games live, while also having the option to watch replays.

Watch Bills vs. Giants on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile

If you can’t watch on your TV or computer, the NFL has you covered with the NFL+ app, which has a premium subscription for $14.99 per month.

Sign up for the service and download their app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices, click here.

