Bills urged to pay RB James Cook with 'Super Bowl window' open
Buffalo Bills' running back James Cook is looking for a lucrative contract extension, creating a major question that team brass will have to answer in the coming months.
The Bills will have to figure out how valuable Cook is to their operation, and if his performance warrants such a significant portion of the salary cap allotment. Cook has suggested that he's worth $15+ million per year, which is a super high number, even for a two-time Pro Bowl selection in his prime.
"The running back market for years has been depressed, in terms of the financial element of it. I think we're seeing a little bit of a cycling back of the run game in the NFL," said NFL Media analyst Eric Edholm. "If his reported price is around $15 million that puts him, not at the top, but, very close to the top. I think off the top of my head, only Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey would average more than that. That would be a deal very similar to what Jonathan Taylor received."
Appearing on One Bills Live to talk about NFL Power Rankings and top draft prospects, Edholm weighed in on Cook's contract situation and made a case for Buffalo to extend the starting RB at his desired price.
"Obviously, you have to figure out value and how much they matter to your system. As the Bills are still in that Super Bowl window, if you will, whatever that means, I still think you have to consider keeping players like that, even if you have a Ray Davis or a Ty Johnson," said Edholm.
Meanwhile, Bills' general manager Brandon Beane did not have any real negotiation progress to report during a recent podcast appearance.
Despite playing only about 50 percent of offensive snaps, Cook posted a second consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season. His 18 combined touchdowns were tied for most in the NFL. Cook carried more than 15 times in a game on only four occasions in 2024. Although he was the lead back for a run-heavy offense, Buffalo did not funnel everything through him.
Rookie backup Ray Davis totaled 631 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns. Third-down running back Ty Johnson averaged 5.2 yards per carry and 15.8 yards per reception. The latter re-signed a two-year free-agent contract earlier this offseason.
Cook is an important piece, but how important? Would the Bills' offense instantly regress without him? Those are questions Buffalo must answer.
