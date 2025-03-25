Bills Central

Bills urged to pay RB James Cook with 'Super Bowl window' open

The Buffalo Bills have RB James Cook under contract for one more season, and an NFL analyst explains why they must extend the Pro Bowl selection

Ralph Ventre

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) scores a touchdown during the first half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025.
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) scores a touchdown during the first half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Buffalo Bills' running back James Cook is looking for a lucrative contract extension, creating a major question that team brass will have to answer in the coming months.

The Bills will have to figure out how valuable Cook is to their operation, and if his performance warrants such a significant portion of the salary cap allotment. Cook has suggested that he's worth $15+ million per year, which is a super high number, even for a two-time Pro Bowl selection in his prime.

"The running back market for years has been depressed, in terms of the financial element of it. I think we're seeing a little bit of a cycling back of the run game in the NFL," said NFL Media analyst Eric Edholm. "If his reported price is around $15 million that puts him, not at the top, but, very close to the top. I think off the top of my head, only Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey would average more than that. That would be a deal very similar to what Jonathan Taylor received."

Josh Allen hands off
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen heads in the opposite direction of Buffalo Bills running back James Cook who he handed the ball off to during first half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Appearing on One Bills Live to talk about NFL Power Rankings and top draft prospects, Edholm weighed in on Cook's contract situation and made a case for Buffalo to extend the starting RB at his desired price.

"Obviously, you have to figure out value and how much they matter to your system. As the Bills are still in that Super Bowl window, if you will, whatever that means, I still think you have to consider keeping players like that, even if you have a Ray Davis or a Ty Johnson," said Edholm.

Meanwhile, Bills' general manager Brandon Beane did not have any real negotiation progress to report during a recent podcast appearance.

RELATED: NFL salary cap expert suggests Bills have ability to pay James Cook

Despite playing only about 50 percent of offensive snaps, Cook posted a second consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season. His 18 combined touchdowns were tied for most in the NFL. Cook carried more than 15 times in a game on only four occasions in 2024. Although he was the lead back for a run-heavy offense, Buffalo did not funnel everything through him.

Rookie backup Ray Davis totaled 631 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns. Third-down running back Ty Johnson averaged 5.2 yards per carry and 15.8 yards per reception. The latter re-signed a two-year free-agent contract earlier this offseason.

Cook is an important piece, but how important? Would the Bills' offense instantly regress without him? Those are questions Buffalo must answer.

James Cook TD
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) dives for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News