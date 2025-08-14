Brandon Beane uses James Cook deal as example of Bills' preferred roster approach
The Buffalo Bills have shown a clear preferred approach with their spending during the 2025 offseason.
After inking running back James Cook to a four-year, $48 million deal on Wednesday, the team has now signed six key players to contract extensions this offseason.
What do those six players have in common? They were all drafted by the Bills. Here's a look at the full list of homegrown players to get new deals this offseason:
- QB Josh Allen: 6 years, $330 million
- RB James Cook: 4 years, $48 million
- WR Khalil Shakir: 4 years, $53 million
- CB Christian Benford: 4 years, $76 million
- DE Gregory Rousseau: 4 years, $80 million
- LB Terrel Bernard: 4 years, $50 million
Some of those contract figures are the "worth up to" totals, but when added together, they come out to a whopping $637 million.
After Cook's extension was made official, general manager Brandon Beane touched on Buffalo's offseason approach.
“This is the new young core that we’re putting our money into,” Beane said Wednesday morning. “We want to draft, develop and re-sign. This is another draft pick we’re proud of and we’re excited to get extended. He’s got a skillset we want to maintain in this offense. There was never a case of not wanting to extend him.”
One of the knocks on Cook has been the fact that he hasn't played a ton of snaps (55% and 48%, respectively, in 2023 and 2024) and often comes off the field on third downs.
Beane noted that Buffalo believes Cook is capable of taking on a heavier workload, but admitted the team would like to utilize its other weapons in Ray Davis and Taron Johnson, also.
“We think he can take more, but we do want to use our other weapons,” he said. “Like anything, it’s that fine balance. Some of it is not him wanting out, it’s us throwing as many different pieces and looks for the defense while also keeping him fresh.
“He’s an explosive talent and if you overuse them and they get wear and tear, they’re not the same player," Beane added. "We do think he can be a three-down player. We’re excited with where he’s at. I don’t think he’s been overtaxed or ‘Man, his tread on his tires is getting worn’ by any means.”
Cook has made it quite clear he wants to play more, especially on third downs, but it remains to be seen if Buffalo will actually give him more looks moving forward.
Regardless, the Cook extension was the final thing the Bills needed to check off their offseason to-do list.
Now, the team can fully focus on the upcoming season, when Buffalo will be one of the top contenders for the Super Bowl.
