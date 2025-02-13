Former Pro Bowler gives pointed advice to Bills about James Cook's contract extension
In the third year of his rookie deal, James Cook exceeded expectations, racking up 1,267 yards from scrimmage, a conference-leading 18 touchdowns and a second straight Pro Bowl selection in 2024. Tack on the 134 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in the AFC championship loss against the Kansas City Chiefs and there is no question that Cook is a highly valuable piece of Buffalo's offense.
With the season finished, there has been much speculation that Cook's elite performance adds up to a hefty contract extension. One person who knows a bit about 25-year-old running backs getting contract extensions is Cooks' older brother, Dalvin, a four-time Pro Bowler with the Minnesota Vikings who spent last season with the Cowboys. In 2020, Dalvin signed an extension with the Vikings after his third season for five years and $63 million -- an average of $12.6 per year.
Dalvin took to social media the other day, speaking with Michael Schwartz from WKBW in Buffalo, and was very clear about what he thought the Bills need to do in regard to his brother, "He's still scratching the surface, he's still a young back and as you look at the numbers they're only on the rise."
Dalvin continued, "...you got no choice but to lock him up for the next few years, give him that comfort of [he's there], [he's] a Bill, let's go keep winning."
Notably, James was also on Instagram recently, pinning a comment from himself on someone else's post about his extension, citing a very hefty number of "15 mill year", which, according to Sportrac,would make Cook the second highest paid running back in the NFL in 2025, behind only the Niners' Christian McCaffrey.
While the Bills Mafia would agree with Dalvin -- that Buffalo needs "to lock [Cook} up for the next few years" -- it's highly unlikely they can afford his current asking price.