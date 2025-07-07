James Cook gets respect in ESPN rankings, but insider lists concern with Bills' RB
While James Cook's future with the Buffalo Bills remains up in the air in the midst of a contract dispute, there's no denying he has developed into one of the better players at his position.
Cook has earned back-to-back Pro Bowl nods after posting 1,567 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns in 2023, and then 1,267 scrimmage yards and 18 total touchdowns in 2024.
Cook's ascension was further cemented in ESPN's annual running back rankings that are based on the views of unnamed coaches, executives and scouts.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Cook landed at No. 8 on the list one year after falling just short as an honorable mention. He even landed a ranking as high as No. 4 from one voter.
"He's perfect for that offense, with a quarterback that spreads things out," an AFC executive said in the article. "He's good in the passing game, catches the ball really well, good in open space. Not sure he's elite yet but he's really, really good."
Fowler adds that there is some concern leaguewide about Cook's ability to handle a true workhorse role with his 5-foot-11, 190-pound frame, but doesn't deny Cook deserves his spot in the rankings.
"He's averaging 222 carries per season as the starter, and some teams are curious about how he would hold up as a 300-carry No. 1 back at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds," Fowler wrote. "But, either way, he has earned leaguewide respect at a time when he's seeking a contract extension from Buffalo."
The concern over his ability to handle a workhorse role could be what prevents Cook from getting the $15 million per year he's apparently seeking.
Only three backs in the NFL are making that or more annually in Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey and Derrick Henry.
Unlike Cook, all three have proven they can handle the kind of workload Fowler mentions. Meanwhile, Cook has never tallied more than 237 carries in a single season.
We'll see if Cook eventually gets the kind of money he's looking for, but as of right now, it doesn't look like the Bills are inclined to give it to him.
