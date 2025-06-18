Bills must ensure 'no distractions' by making James Cook move before training camp
Buffalo Bills' running back James Cook is still waiting for a new contract beyond the 2025 season.
The fourth-year running back is entering the final year of his contract, and as one of the top running backs in the league, he wants to ensure he will have a future beyond 2025.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox thinks re-signing Cook must be Buffalo's top priority for the rest of the offseason.
"The Buffalo Bills were only a few plays away from reaching the Super Bowl in January, so much of the offseason has been about maintaining continuity. Ascending running back James Cook should be considered a long-term piece of the puzzle," Knox wrote.
"Cook is extension-eligible and has been vocal about his desire for a new deal, although that didn't keep him away from mandatory minicamp.
"While the Bills barely have any cap space remaining, general manager Brandon Beane should do what he can to extend Cook to ensure the backfield leader has no distractions in 2025."
Cook, 25, ran for over 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons and had 16 touchdowns in 2024. His ability to produce at a high level made the Bills offense one of the best in the league.
The team has running back depth beyond Cook, so there isn't a huge need for the team to re-sign him, but he brings a luxury as one of the best at his position in the league.
If he doesn't get a new contract, Cook may decide to hold out during training camp next month.
