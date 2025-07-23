Bills Central

Sean McDermott gives encouraging James Cook reaction at Bills' training camp

Running back arrived at camp on time, much to McDermott's pleasure

Owen Klein

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) takes a breather while the defensive line is on the field during the second half of the Bills' home game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 29, 2024.
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) takes a breather while the defensive line is on the field during the second half of the Bills' home game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 29, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The status of Buffalo Bills' running back James Cook with the team amidst a contract dispute is one of, if not the biggest, storyline in the team's training camp in Rochester, and the early returns are encouraging, as he arrived at camp on time on Tuesday.

This drew the pleasure of head coach Sean McDermott, who only had positive things to say about him during Wednesday's pre-practice press conference.

"Couldn't be more pleased with James and him being here on time and ready to go," said McDermott. "I had a chance to meet him, greet him yesterday and shake his hand, look him in the eye, and he's ready to go."

James Cook
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cook's coming off a season in which he hit 1,000 yards rushing for the second consecutive season and also tied for the NFL lead with 16 rushing touchdowns, arguably making him a near-indispensable piece in the Buffalo offense as he enters the last year of his rookie contract.

The two-time Pro Bowler participated in the Bills' mandatory minicamp in June instead of hold out for a new contract, which signaled good things on the horizon in the relationship between both sides, but who knows if that'll manifest.

Cook will get a lot of attention from fans and the media as the Bills prepare for the 2025 NFL season, a critical one in the team's current situation.

James Cook
Dec 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) runs for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter at Ford Field. / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

