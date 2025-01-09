Joe Brady has 'proud' father moment as Bills' offensive coordinator
"Everybody eats" is a lot more than a saying that's been thrown around at One Bills Drive this season.
It's become the M.O. for the Buffalo Bills' offense, and offensive coordinator Joe Brady gleams like a proud father at the environment he's fostered.
“It was about the guys just buying into one another, and that's the thing that I'm most proud of. I've seen, when we score touchdowns, how they celebrate with each other. There's no guys walking off the field and mad that someone else's scoring or what not. To me, that's what the everybody eats kind of mindset is, so that's what I'm most fortunate for," said Brady as he prepares his unit to face the Denver Broncos in a home playoff game set for January 12.
Buffalo ended the regular season ranked second amongst NFL leaders in scoring offense (30.9) thanks to a truly balanced attack. The Bills have witnessed 13 different players catch at least one touchdown pass in 2024. They recorded the league's sixth highest yards per pass play (7.45) average despite not featuring a single 1,000-yard receiver.
The Bills owned the ninth-ranked rushing offense (131.2) in what was Brady's first full season as the offensive coordinator. Each of Buffalo's three running backs have found the end zone on both run and pass plays this season.
The player's' selflessness was on full display in the regular season finale against the New England Patriots. The Bills rested Khalil Shakir, Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid, meaning others had to step up and take on a heavier load. As a result, veteran Mack Hollins and rookie Keon Coleman played almost every offensive rep. Third-string tight end Quinton Morris was in the field for 63 of 67 offensive plays.
"We're fortunate that we were able to rest some guys, and we were able to rest some of the guys because of the guys that were willing to go out there and play 65, you know, special teams, 80 snaps," said Brady.
The mentality has propelled the Bills to 13 wins and a fifth consecutive AFC East division title. Now, the hope is it will carry them deep into the postseason.
