Bills Central

Joe Brady has 'proud' father moment as Bills' offensive coordinator

Offensive coordinator Joe Brady used the Buffalo Bills' regular season finale as an example of what he is 'most proud of.'

Ralph Ventre

Bills wide receivers Mack Hollins, Amari Cooper and Khalil Shakir run off the field during first half action of their home game against the San Francisco 49ers in Orchard Park on Dec. 1, 2024.
Bills wide receivers Mack Hollins, Amari Cooper and Khalil Shakir run off the field during first half action of their home game against the San Francisco 49ers in Orchard Park on Dec. 1, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

"Everybody eats" is a lot more than a saying that's been thrown around at One Bills Drive this season.

It's become the M.O. for the Buffalo Bills' offense, and offensive coordinator Joe Brady gleams like a proud father at the environment he's fostered.

“It was about the guys just buying into one another, and that's the thing that I'm most proud of. I've seen, when we score touchdowns, how they celebrate with each other. There's no guys walking off the field and mad that someone else's scoring or what not. To me, that's what the everybody eats kind of mindset is, so that's what I'm most fortunate for," said Brady as he prepares his unit to face the Denver Broncos in a home playoff game set for January 12.

Buffalo ended the regular season ranked second amongst NFL leaders in scoring offense (30.9) thanks to a truly balanced attack. The Bills have witnessed 13 different players catch at least one touchdown pass in 2024. They recorded the league's sixth highest yards per pass play (7.45) average despite not featuring a single 1,000-yard receiver.

The Bills owned the ninth-ranked rushing offense (131.2) in what was Brady's first full season as the offensive coordinator. Each of Buffalo's three running backs have found the end zone on both run and pass plays this season.

Joe Brady
Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady calls out during drills on the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford Wednesday, July 24, 2024. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

The player's' selflessness was on full display in the regular season finale against the New England Patriots. The Bills rested Khalil Shakir, Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid, meaning others had to step up and take on a heavier load. As a result, veteran Mack Hollins and rookie Keon Coleman played almost every offensive rep. Third-string tight end Quinton Morris was in the field for 63 of 67 offensive plays.

RELATED: Josh Allen reiterates ‘everybody eats’ offense after Amari Cooper’s debut

"We're fortunate that we were able to rest some guys, and we were able to rest some of the guys because of the guys that were willing to go out there and play 65, you know, special teams, 80 snaps," said Brady.

The mentality has propelled the Bills to 13 wins and a fifth consecutive AFC East division title. Now, the hope is it will carry them deep into the postseason.

Mack Hollins and Ray Davis
Jan 5, 2025; Foxborough, MA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) reacts after making a catch against the New England Patriots / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Home/News