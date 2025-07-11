Bills' offensive coordinator becomes hot candidate with 'near-unstoppable' unit
Brian Daboll could never unlock Buffalo's run game. Ken Dorsey couldn't seem to scheme up a sufficient passing offense. But the Buffalo Bills' current offensive coordinator, Joe Brady, has been able to craft one of the league's most balanced attacks in the NFL, helping Josh Allen win MVP after a historically efficient 2024 campaign.
PFF's Trevor Sikkema named Joe Brady one of five coordinators who "could make headlines" during the 2025 NFL season, explaining that Buffalo's offense has been "near-unstoppable" under Brady.
"Since taking over as Buffalo's playcaller after Ken Dorsey's firing in mid-November 2023, the Bills have posted the NFL's highest EPA per pass (0.228) and the second-highest EPA per rush (0.089)," details Sikkema.
According to PFF, only the Ravens have a higher EPA per play since Week 11 of 2023 (including the postseason), and the difference is a marginal fourteen thousandths (0.014).
He continues, "With Josh Allen locked in, an intact offensive line and a potentially upgraded receiver room, Brady's offense is primed to keep rolling, and his stock as a future head coach has never been higher."
The "intact offensive line" has all nine linemen returning from last season's 53 man roster, after surrendering a league-low 14 sacks in 2024. The additions of Joshua Palmer and Elijah Moore, as well as a healthy and more experienced Keon Coleman, project to help the receiver room build off of last season's success with the 'everybody eats' philosophy.
Sikkema also recognized offensive coordinators Kliff Kingsbury (Commanders) and Chip Kelly (Raiders), and defensive coordinators Brian Flores (Vikings) and Jesse Minter (Chargers).
Brady interviewed with the Bears, Saints, and Jaguars during the most recent head-coaching cycle, meaning another successful season from the OC could make his days in Buffalo numbered.
