Bills' Josh Allen headlines heavy NFL presence at American Century Championship
Training camp is still more than one week away, but the competitive juices will be flowing freely amongst numerous NFL players this weekend — on the golf course.
Buffalo Bills' fans have a serious reason to follow the 2025 American Century Championship as the celebrity golf tournament unfolds from July 11-13 in South Lake Tahoe. For the fourth year in a row, Bills' quarterback Josh Allen contests the star-studded event that annually features multiple NFL personalities, both active and retired.
The NFL Quarterback Club is strongly represented by the likes of Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, Trevor Lawrence, Derek Carr (retired), Matt Ryan (retired), Tony Romo (retired), Jim McMahon (retired), Joe Theismann (retired) and Ryan Fitzpatrick (retired). In total, this year's field features 90 celebrities ranging from Baseball Hall-of-Famers to TV actors and play-by-play announcers.
Allen will look to improve upon his 2024 performance when he totaled 39 points over three rounds in the Modified Stableford scoring format, placing 20th overall on the final leaderboard.
FOLLOW THE ACTION: Live ACC tournament leaderboard
The 29-year-old Allen, the reigning NFL MVP, announced his intention to contest the celebrity tournament more than four months ago.
"Headed back to Tahoe for @accjampionship - See yall on the course. I'll be the one with the Corona Premier..." said Allen in a sponsored Instagram post on February 28.
Allen is paired with two familiar faces — Mayfield and Darnold — for Friday's first round of competition. All three quarterbacks were amongst the first seven selections at the 2018 NFL Draft. Allen and Darnold have been friendly dating back to the draft process. Their trio will tee off at 9:15 a.m. local time (12:15 pm ET) on July 11.
RELATED: Josh Allen's classy gesture makes lifelong memory for young fan on golf course
Meanwhile, former eight-time NBA All-Star Vince Carter is also competing at Edgewood Tahoe this weekend. Having recently joined the Bills' ownership group as a minority stakeholder, Carter made an appearance in Orchard Park during OTAs this past spring.
Carter, who was drafted into the NBA by the Toronto Raptors, has been retired since 2020. He'll tee off on Friday at 8:39 a.m. local time as part of an All-NBA legends grouping that features retired stars Grant Hill and Ray Allen.
The American Century Championship features a $750,000 purse and continues through Sunday. Peacock will carry live coverage of all three rounds. Saturday and Sunday action will also air on NBC.
RELATED: Watch Josh Allen sink amazing 3-point chip shot at celebrity golf event
Cornerback Charles Woodson, edge rusher Dwight Freeney, wide receiver Jerry Rice, linebacker Brian Urlacher, defensive end DeMarcus Ware, running back Marcus Allen, wide receiver Tim Brown, running back Jerome Bettis and all-time NFL rushing leader Emmitt Smith comprise the collection of Pro Football Hall of Fame members who are battling on the golf course this week.
In terms of active non-QBs, Carolina Panthers' wide receiver Adam Thielen, San Francisco 49ers' tight end George Kittle and fullback Kyle Juszczyk, Los Angeles Rams' wide receiver Davante Adams and Kansas City Chiefs' tight Travis Kelce are all part of the 2025 ACC field.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —