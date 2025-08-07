Bills' offensive coordinator has genuine request for players in Preseason Week 1
The Buffalo Bills open up the 2025 NFL preseason against the New York Giants on August 9, and it'll be a big day for players, coaches and fans alike. For offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who's now in his second full season with the Bills, it's no different.
After a season in which the Bills scored 30.9 points per game in 2024, Brady's first complete season with the team, he wants the little things done right in this first preseason game even though the competitor in him wants to win.
"I'm very big into the 'how,'" said Brady before Wednesday's training camp practice. "How we run to the football, are we protecting the football. All those things takes care of everything else."
Brady wants to see his players for whom they really are and doesn't want them to think.
"Let's just surrender the results right now," said Brady. "We're running basic stuff, just seeing our guys being able to go out there, not think and just be able to execute the basics, and then we can coach everything out."
The preseason is a big opportunity for players to showcase who they are and what they bring to the table in front of their coaches, and Brady shares that sentiment in a critical juncture for Buffalo.
