Bills' offensive coordinator has genuine request for players in Preseason Week 1

Joe Brady shares what he wants to see against the Giants on Saturday

Owen Klein

Jul 23, 2025; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) talks with quarterback Josh Allen (17) and offensive coordinator Joe Brady during training camp at St. John Fisher University.
Jul 23, 2025; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) talks with quarterback Josh Allen (17) and offensive coordinator Joe Brady during training camp at St. John Fisher University. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills open up the 2025 NFL preseason against the New York Giants on August 9, and it'll be a big day for players, coaches and fans alike. For offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who's now in his second full season with the Bills, it's no different.

After a season in which the Bills scored 30.9 points per game in 2024, Brady's first complete season with the team, he wants the little things done right in this first preseason game even though the competitor in him wants to win.

"I'm very big into the 'how,'" said Brady before Wednesday's training camp practice. "How we run to the football, are we protecting the football. All those things takes care of everything else."

Joe Brady and Josh Allen
Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks with offensive coordinator Joe Brady between drills. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brady wants to see his players for whom they really are and doesn't want them to think.

"Let's just surrender the results right now," said Brady. "We're running basic stuff, just seeing our guys being able to go out there, not think and just be able to execute the basics, and then we can coach everything out."

The preseason is a big opportunity for players to showcase who they are and what they bring to the table in front of their coaches, and Brady shares that sentiment in a critical juncture for Buffalo.

Joe Brady and Kristian Wilkerson
Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady goes over routes with wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson during the second day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 24, 2025 in Pittsford. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Owen Klein
OWEN KLEIN

Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.

