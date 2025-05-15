Bills' $12 million free-agent signing predicted to start season on bench
The Buffalo Bills made a pair of big decisions along the edge this offseason, with the team cutting Von Miller and signing Joey Bosa, who became available after he was cut loose by the Los Angeles Chargers.
Bosa inked a one-year deal worth $12.6 million, and he is expected to play a big role for Buffalo in 2025.
One NFL analyst, however, doesn't exactly see it that way, at least early on. Bleacher Report's Moe Moton believes it's possible that Bosa won't be a starter to begin the season and will instead be on a pitch count.
"The other side of the ball is a different story, though. Epenesa will have to fend off free-agent signing Joey Bosa, who Buffalo might want to keep on a pitch count to begin the season," Moton said.
Of course, this would mean A.J. Epenesa will get the starting nod opposite Greg Rousseau, which certainly isn't a shabby option after the former second-rounder tallied six sacks last season.
Considering Bosa's lengthy injury history, it would not be at all shocking to see him rotating in rather than being a full-time starter.
Bosa was able to play in 14 games last season, but that was the most he had appeared in since 2021. In the two years prior, Bosa missed a whopping 20 games in total, including 12 in 2022 and eight in 2023.
The most important thing for Bosa is making it to the playoffs healthy and ready to contribute. The Bills should have no issue navigating the regular season with Bosa as a part-time player.
When it comes to the playoffs, that's a different story. The Bills will need Bosa more than ever to chase down the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and others.
