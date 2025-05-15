Bills Central

Bills' $12 million free-agent signing predicted to start season on bench

An analyst recently predicted that the Buffalo Bills would start AJ. Epenesa over Joey Bosa, at least to start the season.

Mike Moraitis

Bills head coach Sean McDermott.
Bills head coach Sean McDermott. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills made a pair of big decisions along the edge this offseason, with the team cutting Von Miller and signing Joey Bosa, who became available after he was cut loose by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bosa inked a one-year deal worth $12.6 million, and he is expected to play a big role for Buffalo in 2025.

One NFL analyst, however, doesn't exactly see it that way, at least early on. Bleacher Report's Moe Moton believes it's possible that Bosa won't be a starter to begin the season and will instead be on a pitch count.

"The other side of the ball is a different story, though. Epenesa will have to fend off free-agent signing Joey Bosa, who Buffalo might want to keep on a pitch count to begin the season," Moton said.

Of course, this would mean A.J. Epenesa will get the starting nod opposite Greg Rousseau, which certainly isn't a shabby option after the former second-rounder tallied six sacks last season.

AJ Epenesa (57) i
Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) moves to avoid pressure from Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa (57) in the fourth quarter of an AFC wild card game / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Considering Bosa's lengthy injury history, it would not be at all shocking to see him rotating in rather than being a full-time starter.

RELATED: Bills lose spot starter to Jaguars, will rely on fifth-round rookie tight end

Bosa was able to play in 14 games last season, but that was the most he had appeared in since 2021. In the two years prior, Bosa missed a whopping 20 games in total, including 12 in 2022 and eight in 2023.

The most important thing for Bosa is making it to the playoffs healthy and ready to contribute. The Bills should have no issue navigating the regular season with Bosa as a part-time player.

When it comes to the playoffs, that's a different story. The Bills will need Bosa more than ever to chase down the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and others.

Joey Bosa
Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) completes a pass to wide receiver Nico Collins (12) against Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa (97) in the third quarter in an AFC wild card game / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Mike Moraitis
MIKE MORAITIS

Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.

Home/News