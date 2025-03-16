NFL insider claims 30 year-old former Bills WR is 'done'
The Buffalo Bills, despite signing Khalil Shakir to a four year, $53 million dollar extension and inking a three year, $36 million deal with former Los Angeles Charger Joshua Palmer, still have a need at wide receiver.
With only eight total receivers on the 90-man roster, its likely that they add depth to the room whether it be via free agency or the NFL Draft. The list of available free agents may have just gotten shorter, however, as Matthew Berry of NBC Sports reported on X that a former Bills receiver may be "done" after ten years in the league.
After the Bills traded Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans last year, Buffalo's need for a prototypical "X" receiver was clear. Midway through last season, general manager Brandon Beane parted ways with two draft picks to acquire receiver Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns. The five-time Pro Bowler was on the last year of his deal, and is currently a free agent. While Beane never ruled out re-signing the 30 year-old receiver, it now appears that scenario seems unlikely.
In a response to X user @BurgundyBlog, NBC Sports' Matthew Berry claimed he heard from one of Cooper's former coaches that the 10-year veteran is "done."
Although it appeared on paper that Amari Cooper had a lackluster season with the Bills, he came up big in crucial moments; he'll forever be immortalized in Buffalo thanks to his lateral that set up a touchdown to Josh Allen against the San Francisco 49ers, and his 30 yard high-point touchdown catch against the Jets likely played a part in Allen's late push for MVP. In eight regular season games with the Bills, he finished with 20 catches for 297 yards and two touchdowns. He added an additional six receptions for 41 yards in three playoff appearances.
