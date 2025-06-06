Bills' Dion Dawkins shares edit gracing the cover of legendary NFL game
Buffalo Bills' left tackle Dion Dawkins has been a fixture on social media over the years. This week, he took to his social pages to play a little fantasy football in the video gaming world.
With the announcement of reigning Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley gracing the cover of Madden NFL 26, Dawkins wanted to get in on the hype of the news. He shared edits of himself on the Madden cover on Instagram and Facebook, which displayed his custom "Shnow Man" facemask, which he donned for the first time during the 2024 season.
While it's all in good fun, this would be a historical feat if Dawkins made the cover. Not only would he be the second Bills player to land on the cover following it featuring Josh Allen on Madden 24, but he would be the first offensive lineman to ever make the cover.
Dawkins clearly knows how to have fun and show his personality. You can see that on the edit he shared prior to that post, which was another Madden edit, but it was a collaborative post along with Labatt USA on IG of the four-time Pro Bowler and a Labatt rep going through a table.
The post just seems like another effort for Dawkins to get the NFL world to show love to fellow offensive linemen like himself. Dawkins helped the NFL create the Protector of the Year award, which will be awarded first time during the 2025 NFL season.
As far as Madden 26, Dawkins appears to be one of the more underrated tackles in the game, According to MaddenRatings.com, his 88 overall rating would make him the No. 9 overall left tackle in the game. However, the site does note this disclaimer too:
The Madden 26 Ratings displayed on this website are for reference only and may be updated or changed without prior notice. Official ratings for Madden NFL 26 will be reflected once announced by the game publisher.
As much love as Dawkins showed to Madden this week, it looks like EA Sports and they game itself aren't showing him the same love.
