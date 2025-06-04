Bills' Dion Dawkins heavy underdog to win his own 'Protector of Year' award
It looks like the "Shnow Man" has been slighted.
Buffalo Bills' offensive tackle Dion Dawkins had a major offseason project, as he pushed for and helped create the NFL's new Protector of the Year award. And while he can be credited for making sure NFL offensive linemen get the recognition they deserve, Dawkins is not a favorite to win his own award.
According to BetOnline, the four-time Pro Bowler is listed at 33-to-1 odds to claim the inaugural Protector of the Year award. Not only is that tied for 15th overall in the league, Dawkins is listed behind nine different offensive tackles, including rookie and AFC East rival Will Campbell of the Patriots.
In addition to Dawkins' odds being tied for 15th-best in the NFL, he also trails nine other tackles on the list. It is understandable to have All-Pro names like Penei Sewell, Trent Williams, Jordan Mailata, and Lane Johnson in front of him, but it's interesting to think Dawkins isn't higher on the list after the 2024 season he had. Kolton Miller,
Las Vegas' standout left tackle, really stands out here, as the Raiders' lineman has yet to garner any Pro Bowl or All-Pro accolades, unlike Dawkins, who was a Pro Bowl selection again last season.
The Temple product also helped Josh Allen win the league MVP in 2024. But not only that, he was the face of an offensive line that allowed 19 sacks all year, ranked second in the league in scoring average, and scored 30+ points on 13 occasions (including the playoffs).
Dawkins also cleared the way for James Cook, who tied the NFL-lead with 16 rushing touchdowns in 2024.
Ultimately, Dawkins has the opportunity to show the odds up with his play on the field. And for Buffalo's sake, the hope is that he uses this as fuel to help him win the league's first Protector of the Year award.
