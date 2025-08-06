Bills Central

Josh Allen turns heads with eyebrow-raising new look at Buffalo Bills camp

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen has a new look, and it’s safe to say it’s turning heads.

Randy Gurzi

Josh Allen leads the QBs onto the field, high-fiving fans as they go, during day seven of Buffalo Bills training camp.
Josh Allen leads the QBs onto the field, high-fiving fans as they go, during day seven of Buffalo Bills training camp. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Josh Allen was heavily featured in the opener of Hard Knocks on Tuesday night, which is no surprise. He’s easily the most recognizable player on the Buffalo Bills and is coming off a 2024 NFL MVP award.

His star power transcends the football field as well, thanks to his high-profile marriage to actress Hailey Steinfeld this offseason.

RELATED: Bills' Josh Allen earns flattering compliment from 'Hard Knocks' director

Now, there’s another reason to talk about Allen, which is his bold new look. The reigning MVP showed up to practice Wednesday morning rocking a ‘stache, which led to the team’s social media declaring it “Stache season.”

Not everyone can pull off the look, but Allen rocks it effortlessly while avoiding any negative attention. His mustache radiates bold and confident vibes, sure to unsettle and distract his opponents.

Allen heads into his eighth season in the league and while he’s led Buffalo to the playoffs six years in a row, and helped them win the AFC East the past five, he’s still looking to bring a championship to Buffalo. Perhaps this is the secret weapon he’s been missing.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen wears a red helmet, the only player wearing a red helmet, during the team’s scrimmage.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen wears a red helmet, the only player wearing a red helmet, during the team’s scrimmage. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI 

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News