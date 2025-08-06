Josh Allen turns heads with eyebrow-raising new look at Buffalo Bills camp
Josh Allen was heavily featured in the opener of Hard Knocks on Tuesday night, which is no surprise. He’s easily the most recognizable player on the Buffalo Bills and is coming off a 2024 NFL MVP award.
His star power transcends the football field as well, thanks to his high-profile marriage to actress Hailey Steinfeld this offseason.
Now, there’s another reason to talk about Allen, which is his bold new look. The reigning MVP showed up to practice Wednesday morning rocking a ‘stache, which led to the team’s social media declaring it “Stache season.”
Not everyone can pull off the look, but Allen rocks it effortlessly while avoiding any negative attention. His mustache radiates bold and confident vibes, sure to unsettle and distract his opponents.
Allen heads into his eighth season in the league and while he’s led Buffalo to the playoffs six years in a row, and helped them win the AFC East the past five, he’s still looking to bring a championship to Buffalo. Perhaps this is the secret weapon he’s been missing.
