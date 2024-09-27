Bills' Josh Allen confesses who really deserves AFC Offensive Player of the Week
First, running back James Cook did it. Then, quarterback Josh Allen followed one week later.
The Buffalo Bills have been the recipients of the last two AFC Offensive Player of the Week awards, but the two individual winners owe a debt a gratitude to a specific group of teammates.
"It's a shame our O-line can't win Offensive Player of the Week because they played their tails off," said Allen in Orchard Park. "Even going back to Week 2, James was able to win that because of what our O-line is doing. Making sure that they're getting love and they're getting the praises. They deserve it."
In the Bills' 31-10 road win over the Miami Dolphins, the Florida-born Cook totaled 95 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 12 touches. The line sprung the talented running back for a 49-yard touchdown run that gave Buffalo a 24-7 second-quarter lead.
The Bills' offensive line has moved up to No. 3 overall in the league-wide Pro Football Focus unit weekly rankings. The Indianapolis Colts are No. 1 overall followed by the No. 2 Detroit Lions.
Buffalo features a rare continuity along its starting line and it begins with reliable bookends Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown, both of whom are signed to long-term deals. Connor McGovern has seamlessly transitioned from left guard to center. David Edwards, who was deployed as a sixth lineman on multiple occasions last season, has stepped up into a starter's role and right guard O'Cyrus Torrence is back after not missing a single snap as a rookie in 2023.
Meanwhile, the group's performance doesn't seem to surprise Allen.
"They're playing together. They're playing very well. They're communicating well. It's easy to play quarterback behind these guys right now because of how hard they work and how well they're executing," said Allen, who passed for four touchdowns in the Week 3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Bills' big uglies are protecting Allen as good as any unit in the league. Buffalo has the lowest allowed sacks percentage (2.74%). As an offense, the Bills 6.06 yards per play average is fourth best on the circuit.
