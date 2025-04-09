Josh Allen gets shoutout for helping Grammy winner's fantasy team
Buffalo Bills' star quarterback Josh Allen is no stranger to helping fantasy football owners with his ability to run and throw the football. Still, a Grammy-winning artist and talk show host took the time to share her appreciation for Allen in front of his fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld.
Steinfeld appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote her new film Sinners. Clarkson congratulated Steinfeld on her recent engagement with Allen back in November. She also took the time to show love to the Bills and show appreciation to Allen for his help with her fantasy football team.
"Look, I'm a Cowboys girl, but when I move somewhere I like to pick a local team. And there's three here, but really, there's just one and it's the Bills. That's right, come on. I love the Bills and congratulations, Joshua was actually, he was my quarterback for my fantasy football team and he killed it for me. So, you tell him thank you, badass *****."
Clarkson has hosted her talk show since 2019, which has over 1,000 episodes shot in six seasons. For her work in music and television, she has won three Grammy Awards and eight Daytime Emmys.
Allen scored the second most fantasy points in the NFL last year with 379, behind Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. After leading the Bills to the AFC Championship game, he won the NFL MVP over Jackson.
There will be more of those shoutouts for Allen as Steinfeld makes the rounds with the media for the rest of Allen's playing career.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —