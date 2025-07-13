Bills' Josh Allen 'can't find' swing during rare bogey-filled Saturday in Lake Tahoe
Even the MVP has days like the one that Josh Allen struggled through at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.
Something was off as the Buffalo Bills' quarterback looked to make a move up the leaderboard during Round 2 of the annual American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament. The usually smooth-swinging Allen posted four bogeys and two double bogeys during the Back 9 on Saturday.
"I lost my swing today. I can't find it. The boys are struggling," said Allen on the NBC live broadcast at Hole 17.
Allen wound up settling for a bogey on the Par 3 after a poor first shot. He teed off first in his group followed by Hall-of-Fame edge rusher Dwight Freeney and active NFL quarterback Sam Darnold. While Freeney was in the tee box, Allen gave a quick interview to NBC.
"My shot was a negative-three out of 10," said Allen.
The 29-year-old Allen, who is contesting the tournament for the fourth summer in a row, posted a 10-over par for the second straight day. His two-day point total (13), in the Modified Stableford scoring format, is tied for 33rd place with two-time Stanley Cup champion forward Matthew Tkachuk. Last year, Allen finished 20th overall with 39 points.
Retired NHL forward Joe Pavelski and former USMNT soccer star Taylor Twellman are tied atop the leaderboard with 44 points apiece. Current Carolina Panthers' wide receiver Adam Thielen leads all NFL-affiliated golfers, sitting at No. 4 overall with 40 points.
In terms of quarterbacks (active and retired), former Dallas Cowboys' starter Tony Romo ranks highest through two rounds. His 36 points have him in a sixth-place tie with retired MLB pitchers John Smoltz and Mark Mulder. There are 90 competitors in this year's field.
It wasn't all bad, however, for Allen on Saturday as he finished on a strong note by birdieing the 18th hole. He's set to tee off at 10:53 a.m. ET for Sunday's final round.
"Sometimes, it comes and goes. Right now, it's gone, but it'll come back," said Allen.
The same can likely be said for Allen on the football field, too. Although he rarely loses it, he doesn't lose it for long, and it's certainly not due to lack of effort or ability.
