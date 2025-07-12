Josh Allen admits rival QB 'kicking my butt' at American Century Championship
Whether it's on the gridiron or the golf course, Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen just wants to win.
Allen, the reigning NFL MVP, is trying his luck at the annual American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, contesting a field of 90 competitors, including a number of fellow quarterbacks.
One of those rival QBs is none other than future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers, who, like Allen, is a native Californian and an avid golfer. For each of the past three years, Rodgers has finished higher than Allen on the tournament's individual leaderboard, and that may wind up happening again this weekend.
The 29-year-old Allen was off to a shaky start during Friday's round at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. He bogeyed six of his first nine holes. For the day, he shot 10-over par and totaled 7 points in the tournament's Modified Stableford scoring format.
"Aaron, I don't know if I'd consider him a great friend. I just want to beat him. I just want to beat him, and he's kicking my butt right now. So, yea [I need to] turn it on," said Allen while walking the course in an interview shared by Sacramento's ABC affiliate.
While Allen sits tied for 31st place heading into Round 2, Rodgers is in a tie for 12th place after scoring 15 points in Round 1.
Current Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen sits at No. 5 overall, the highest of all NFL-affiliated competitors, with 19 points. Retired Dallas Cowboys' field general Tony Romo is sixth on the leaderboard with 18 points, pacing all current and former quarterbacks.
On Saturday, Allen will tee off at 11:16 a.m. ET. He's grouped with fellow QB Sam Darnold and Hall-of-Fame edge rusher Dwight Freeney.
It's worth noting that Allen recorded his best ACC finish in 2024. He led Rodgers by 3 points after two rounds, but the grizzled veteran leapfrogged him on Sunday. Allen (39 points) took 20th place while Rodgers (46) finished 15th. Then, on the gridiron, Allen's Bills swept the regular season series against Rodgers and the New York Jets. Of course, the grizzled veteran has now moved onto the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Peacock and NBC will provide live coverage of Saturday's action beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET.
