ACC golf tournament tee time, pairings and odds for Bills' QB Josh Allen
To put it frankly, Josh Allen has a better chance of earning a second straight NFL MVP award this season than winning on the golf course this weekend.
For as nice of a swing that the Buffalo Bills' quarterback has developed, he's in the middle of the pack when it comes to his competition at the annual America Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in South Lake Tahoe.
Contesting the three-round championship event for the fourth year in a row, the 29-year-old Allen is a longshot to top the 90-competitor field with 35 entrants facing better odds than the Bills' QB1.
According to Caesar's Sportsbook, Allen opened at 250-to-1 (+25000) to finish first. There are 11 other players with matching odds, notably, Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce and Hall-of-Fame running back Jerome Bettis, to win the tournament, which employs a Modified Stableford scoring format. In 2024, Allen's three-day point total (39) was good for 20th place overall.
NBA superstar Steph Curry and retired American tennis pro Mardy Fish are the two favorites at just under 5-to-2 (+240). Fish won last year's event. Three-time champion Tony Romo holds the best odds amongst all NFL-affiliated entrants. Romo, who struggled on the way to 38th place last summer, is a 9-to-2 (+450) proposition to reclaim the crown he last held in 2022.
Allen is paired with two familiar faces for Friday's round at Edgewood Tahoe. He'll play with fellow quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, both of whom were selected prior to Allen at the 2018 NFL Draft.
Allen, Mayfield and Darnold will tee off at 9:15 a.m. local time (12:15 p.m. ET) on July 11. Peacock will carry all three rounds live with NBC also providing coverage on Saturday and Sunday. Darnold has 125-to-1 odds while Mayfield is the ultimate longshot at 1000-to-1.
