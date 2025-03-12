Bills' QB Josh Allen continues to fan boy over Tiger Woods
Josh Allen may be as famous as any athlete in the country. But he is still a fan boy when it comes to one of the most decorated golfers of all time.
The Buffalo Bills' starting quarterback has shown plenty of love to Tiger Woods over the years. From his "big dog" celebration referencing the famous meme of the 15-time major champion to having a "dream-come-true" opportunity playing with Woods at a Pro-AM at a Riviera Tournament. It's no surprise seeing as the MVP QB continues to spend his offseason playing the game of golf.
So, of course, he had to spend his bachelor weekend at the SoFi Center to watch Woods and his Jupiter team in the TGL last week. But he was able to have a pleasant surprise come his way with the legendary golfer after sharing his love for him.
"I'm a big Tiger Woods fan," Allen said.
It's been a nonstop lovefest for Allen, who also played with Woods at this year's Genesis Invitational.
"They say don't meet your heroes," Allen said. "Unless your hero's Tiger Woods."
The coolest thing about Allen being so connected to the golf scene is that Woods has become a fan of him on the links too.
RELATED: Sports Illustrated surprising grade for Josh Allen’s new contract
"Considering what he does for a living and the pounding that he takes on the body, the fact that he's been able to play this game, and you can see the enjoyment that he has," said Woods before playing in the Genesis Invitational 2024. "And the addiction that he has for the game of golf. He asks unbelievable questions about how he can get better that only athletes can really can ask those questions."
Hopefully, Allen can take that advice from Woods and use it at this summer's American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.