Late 'Sports Science' founder had spot-on draft analysis for Bills' Josh Allen
Losing legendary sports figures can be challenging. But one of the positives of that is looking back at moments throughout their lives.
Unfortunately, John Brenkus, creator of the six-time Emmy award-winning Sports Science, passed away on Sunday at the age of 54. The groundbreaking show was innovative, highlighting real scientific components that contribute to some of the best athletic feats we see in sports.
One clip that resurfaced of Brenkus was when he and Super Bowl champion quarterback Trent Dilfer joined the 'Rich Eisen Show' before the 2018 NFL Draft. Like every year, the quarterbacks were a major part of the draft discussion, but especially for a draft that included Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield, and of course, Bills' starting QB and reigning league MVP Josh Allen.
While Dilfer expressed some hesitation about Allen and how "raw and unharnessed" he was coming out of Wyoming, Brenkus went to bat for him due to his otherwordly physical traits.
"When you look at the metrics for Josh Allen, you have, genuinely, he has arguably the strongest arm ever in the history of the NFL," said Brenkus on this April 2018 episode of the Rich Eisen Show.
Brenkus noted Allen's average release velocity and firm with arc whad such high ranks in terms of miles per hour.
"Four tenths of a second is the elite category you need to be in for the NFL," Brenkus said. "He's in .38 seconds. He throws great on the run, he throws great with pocket mobility, resetting his platform. He is a physical specimen, I can say, unlike any other thing the NFL has ever seen."
Brenkus also noted how Allen's 56 percent completion rate in college is "misleading." He added that Allen's rate was higher than Brett Favre's 52 percent, who is a name often compared to Buffalo's MVP QB.
"If I'm a GM, I'm sitting back, I'm saying 'I can't teach this kind of raw talent,'" Brenkus said. "If I draft him and I put him on the sideline for a year, year and a half, to let him develop, you have something that no one else has ever had."
Allen may have played early in his rookie campaign, but it has seemed to pay off. The Wyoming product is a three-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro, and one of three players in Bills' history to win league MVP.
Rest in peace, John. And thank you for seeing something in Allen before many around the world did.