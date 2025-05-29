Two new Bills reconnecting after high school championship days
Reunited and it feels good to be in Buffalo Blue. Elijah Moore and Josh Palmer have to be saying something to that effect.
The two new Buffalo Bills' wideouts look like intriguing additions to an offense led by reigning league MVP Josh Allen. And while they will continue to develop a rapport with the All-Pro signal caller, these two receivers are bringing a level of chemistry of their own to Western New York.
Although not for long, Moore and Palmer were teammates once before. While sitting down with Spectrum News' Andy Young, they noted how they shared the same WR room while coming up the ranks for Fort Lauderdale powerhouse program, St. Thomas Aquinas, where they won a state championship together in 2016.
Ironically, they attended the same high school as fellow new Bill Joey Bosa, who graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas in 2013.
"[We're] getting to really understand each other now," said Moore, who was named an Under Armour All-American after his senior season at St. Thomas in 2017. "We here, we're blessed."
Palmer added how they had a "four-hour conversation" when they found out they'd be teammates again.
"We got to catch up, for sure," said Moore, as the two dapped each other up mid interview.
The message that Moore shared was a bit interesting, too. It was almost as if he caught himself before sharing that there may have been some conflict or dislike in the past.
It could have easily been a bit of jealousy. Palmer was a three-star prospect slated to head to Syracuse going into his senior year in 2016, before flipping to Tennessee. Moore, who was a class below Palmer, was eventually named a four-star recruit, flipping from Georgia to Ole Miss. Although both spent their college days in the SEC, they did not face off as Volunteers and Rebels.
Considering they are receivers, it was probably challenging at times sharing targets with a fellow future NFL wideout in high school. But it is great to see the two gelling now, and hopefully, that history together means a championship is in Buffalo's future.
