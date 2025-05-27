Dolphins' Tyreek Hill uses shocking language calling out 'stupid' Bills' fans
Tyreek Hill has been a thorn in Bills Mafia's side for nearly a decade. But his latest act may get under their skin even more than ever.
While joining world-renowned streamer Adin Ross over the weekend, one of Ross' crew members asked if the six-time All-Pro had a team he blatantly did not like. He fittingly said the Buffalo Bills.
But what was most unique about his answer was the fact that as much as he had a disdain for the team itself, it's Buffalo's fanbase he has beef with, too.
"When I used to play in Kansas City, bruh it was always 'f*ck the Bills' every time we played against them," said Hill, referring to the first six years of his career where he played with the Chiefs. "And we f*cked them up every time. But in Miami, it's the same thing too though, but like 10 times harder."
He went on to say the fans had CTE — short for chronic traumatic encephalopathy, the severe brain injury that can be sustained in NFL players and beyond due to chronic blows to the head.
Hill, in fact, may be the one with CTE. Not only from being a nine-year NFL player, or one who has had acts of violence shown throughout his career, but also forgetting what really happened with the Bills during his time in KC.
RELATED: Sean McDermott singles out lone absentee at Bills' OTAs practice
The Chiefs were 3-3 against Buffalo in Hill's tenure, including the playoffs. KC may have had the last laugh, though, besting the Bills in the 2020 season's AFC championship, then in the laserlight show that was the 2021 divisional round game tabbed as "13 seconds."
Unfortunately for Hill, Buffalo has been a major thorn in his side recently, as his Dolphins are 1-6 against the Bills since making his way to South Beach.
It's interesting to hear just how the Cheetah really feels about Buffalo and Bills Mafia. But considering the history there, it's safe to say, the feeling is mutual, Tyreek.