Josh Allen makes Bills' practice play of day despite being on sideline
Even though it's only training camp, Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen is continue his habit of playing through the whistle on every snap, even if he's on the sideline at the time.
Toward the end of the Bills' practice on Wednesday in Orchard Park, Allen prevented a Pick 6 by stepping onto the field and taking matters into his own hands.
"When the defense picks the ball off, even if it's not against him, sometimes, he's on the sideline, and it happened today," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane on the Pat McAfee Show. "Our rule is the defender, no matter far you pick it off, you have to take it back the other way. One of our linebackers picked one off today in practice. It wasn't against Josh. As soon as the guy got by, Josh chases him down, punches the ball out, and the whole offense goes crazy."
According to multiple media present at the practice, which was closed to the public, the linebacker was none other than "Buffalo Joe" Andreessen. Fresh off his "Hard Knocks" fame from Tuesday night, Andreessen "ripped a pass away from Kristian Wilkerson in the end zone for a nice INT" per Thad Brown.
As Andreessen tried to take it all the way back in the other direction, Allen did his best Don Beebe impersonation. The reigning NFL MVP caught the linebacker about five yards shy of the end zone and forced a fumble.
"That's Josh though. He loves to do it," said Beane, who also warned Allen about unnecessary injury risk.
At the end of the day, however, it's impossible to prevent the affable Allen from having fun with his teammates on the football field.
