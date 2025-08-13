4 observations from HBO's second 'Hard Knocks' episode with Buffalo Bills
As Buffalo Bills' fans around the globe gathered around their TVs, tablets, and probably phones too, HBO's "Hard Knocks" Episode 2 aired on Tuesday night.
It was another special opportuity for fans to get a behind-the-scenes look at their favorite team,
seeing parts of training camp, and a side of the players, you don't always have access to, especially if you don't live in the Buffalo area.
There were a number of these moments in the second part of the five-episode docuseries, so now onto the key observations.
'Buffalo Joe' Andreessen
You can't have "Hard Knocks" without a feature on Joe Andreessen, also known as "Buffalo Joe."
We all know the story by now. Andreessen is the local kid, who went undrafted and battled his way onto the team. Now, he appears to have the right mindset while preparing for his second season with the Bills.
"I'm not the first person that has made the team from being a rookie. Other guys have done it. You have to keep your foot on the pedal, keep going," said Andreessen.
James Cook contract drama
We've heard Brandon Beane say this several times throughout his tenure.
"Our philosophy is to draft, develop and re-sign our own, and that starts with their ownership," said Beane. "The perfect world is James back on the practice field. At some point we are able to keep him here in Buffalo. It doesn't have to happen now. I'm hopeful a year from now James Cook is still wearing the Buffalo Bills red, white, and blue."
On Tuesday morning, James Cook returned to practice after about a week of "holding in." Then, on Wednesday morning, he reached an agreement with the Bills on a four-year contract extension.
Sean McDermott's skin cancer battle
In 2017, McDermott went into surgery for skin cancer.
"It first hit me in Philadelphia when I worked alongside Jim Johnson, who died of skin cancer," said McDermott. "You know, being fair skinned myself and dealing with skin cancer over all, it has been a challenge."
McDermott goes through a process of various sun screens, and constantly checking himself for anything unusual.
"Self check is huge," said McDermott.
Bills' Preseason Week 1 Gameday
The battle for the No. 2 quarterback role was on fire, as both Mitchell Trubisky and Mike White had solid games, throwing for nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns together.
Lost in the QB2 battle was Ray Davis kicking an extra point. Who needs Tyler Bass when your running back can get the job done?
Andreessen nearly had two takeaways in the game, one a forced fumble, and the other an interception, but the runner was down, and the interception hit the ground.
"Oh Joe, you've got to catch that, bro," said Beane,
