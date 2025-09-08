Bills Central

Ravens' Derrick Henry runs over Bills for entire first half on Sunday Night Football

Baltimore Ravens' running back Derrick Henry has 123 yards and a touchdown in the first half against the Buffalo Bills.

Richie Whitt

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
If they can't tackle the "King," even "Superman" might not be able to save the Buffalo Bills against the Baltimore Ravens.

Like he's done to countless defenders throughout his star-studded NFL career, running back Derrick Henry is busy putting hapless Bills' players on his personal highlight reel Sunday night at Highmark Stadium. Henry has runs of 17, 30 and 49 yards in rolling up 123 rushing yards on only nine carries as the Ravens lead, 20-13, at halftime.

The Bills brought in edge rusher Joey Bosa this offseason in an attempt to get Kansas City Chiefs' nemesis Patrick Mahomes on the ground in the playoffs. But is Week 1 is any indication, they need to call in reinforcements to tackle Henry.

Said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott heading into the halftime locker room, "We got to get off blocks ... tackle better."

The Bills jumped to a 7-0 lead with an almost flawless opening drive engineered by reigning MVP Josh Allen, but behind Henry the Ravens have essentially dominated the first half. His 30-yard touchdown run put Baltimore up, 10-7.

Then a 49-yard run set up Lamar Jackson's scoring run.

On a signature Henry run, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound bruiser used his off-hand to casually shove Bills' safety and wanna-be tackler Cole Bishop to the ground.

Said NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth of the play, "It's actually quite embarrassing."

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

