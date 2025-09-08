Ravens' Derrick Henry runs over Bills for entire first half on Sunday Night Football
If they can't tackle the "King," even "Superman" might not be able to save the Buffalo Bills against the Baltimore Ravens.
Like he's done to countless defenders throughout his star-studded NFL career, running back Derrick Henry is busy putting hapless Bills' players on his personal highlight reel Sunday night at Highmark Stadium. Henry has runs of 17, 30 and 49 yards in rolling up 123 rushing yards on only nine carries as the Ravens lead, 20-13, at halftime.
The Bills brought in edge rusher Joey Bosa this offseason in an attempt to get Kansas City Chiefs' nemesis Patrick Mahomes on the ground in the playoffs. But is Week 1 is any indication, they need to call in reinforcements to tackle Henry.
Said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott heading into the halftime locker room, "We got to get off blocks ... tackle better."
The Bills jumped to a 7-0 lead with an almost flawless opening drive engineered by reigning MVP Josh Allen, but behind Henry the Ravens have essentially dominated the first half. His 30-yard touchdown run put Baltimore up, 10-7.
Then a 49-yard run set up Lamar Jackson's scoring run.
On a signature Henry run, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound bruiser used his off-hand to casually shove Bills' safety and wanna-be tackler Cole Bishop to the ground.
Said NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth of the play, "It's actually quite embarrassing."
