Bills QB Josh Allen facing most pressure to win Super Bowl
Josh Allen has led the Buffalo Bills to the playoffs in each of the last six seasons, but he has yet to lead his team past the AFC Championship Game.
Allen still has time considering he is only 28 (turns 29 in May), and he just signed a contract to make him the richest quarterback per year in the NFL apart from Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys.
CBS Sports writer Jeff Kerr believes that Allen's postseason troubles make him the quarterback under the most pressure to win a Super Bowl.
"The Bills can't get past the Chiefs in the playoffs, no matter how well Allen plays. There are other factors outside of Allen, who has the most playoff wins without reaching a Super Bowl (seven). The Bills just can't get out of their own way, and that includes Allen failing to convert a quarterback sneak on a "Tush Push" on fourth down in a conference championship game," Kerr writes.
"Allen is a great quarterback and has all the intangibles to win a Super Bowl. Since the Bills can't beat the Chiefs in the playoffs (where Allen is 0-4 against Mahomes), the pressure is constantly on Allen and Buffalo to win that elusive first Super Bowl title.
"Allen has put the Bills in position to win a championship. Once Buffalo gets past Kansas City, the Bills may be on their way toward finally hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy. There's so much pressure on Allen when he plays the Chiefs, which is why he's under more pressure than any quarterback to win in 2025."
While Buffalo's playoff woes aren't exactly his fault, he is the one that falls on the sword and takes the blame as the quarterback.
Allen will continue leading this team for a long time, and as long as he is under center, the Bills should have a chance to win a Super Bowl, but that will also be the expectation.
The longer he goes without getting over the hump, the more his legacy will take a hit.
