Josh Allen praised by Ravens linebacker after Bills' miraculous comeback

Buffalo Bills 'quarterback Josh Allen was electric in the team's Week 1 comeback win against the Baltimore Ravens.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gets ready to throw a pass during first half action against the Baltimore Ravens.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gets ready to throw a pass during first half action against the Baltimore Ravens. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills posted a massive 41-40 comeback victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the Week 1 edition of Sunday Night Football.

The Ravens' defense was stunned by Josh Allen's incredible performance, especially in the fourth quarter. Ravens' linebacker Kyle Van Noy praised Allen for leading the comeback.

"At times, it was good. Then, when it came to closing time, it wasn't good enough. [Josh Allen] hit a couple of pass plays and plays that weren't acceptable by the group that we have. We're going to have to take a look at [the film] and really figure it out and figure it out fast. We don't want to start how we did last year," Van Noy said postgame.

NFL Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Alle
NFL Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen / Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Van Noy, a former Miami Dolphin, has played against Allen many times during their careers, but the Ravens' linebacker felt the Bills quarterback had some different wrinkles to his game in the Week 1 matchup.

"I would say I feel like [Josh Allen] did a good job of maneuvering in the pocket this time. Usually, he's gone a lot to his right, our defense's left. I felt like he was just kind of squirmy," Van Noy said.

Allen's adjustments throughout the game allowed him to take over the field in the latter half of the fourth quarter. Seeing him operate put the Ravens' defense in a tizzy and by the time they were figuring out how he was operating, it was too late.

"They had a bunch of quick passes, and then one of their long passes, I feel like there was some max [protect coverage] in there. I think it was just some rushed coverage, and they were good enough to make the finish and close out the game," Van Noy said.

Allen and the Bills will have a target on their back throughout the season, especially after this win against the Ravens. They need to keep things fresh and unpredictable throughout the season to keep other teams on their toes.

If Allen and the Bills offense can do that, they should be the most dangerous team in the league.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen signals to running back James Cook
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen signals to running back James Cook. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

