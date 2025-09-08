'Buzzing' Joey Bosa provides perspective on rarity of Bills' 'unbelievable' win
They're pretty strong words coming from a 10-year NFL veteran whose three collegiate seasons with NCAA powerhouse Ohio State include a CFP national title.
Defensive end Joey Bosa was still processing all that transpired during the Buffalo Bills' improbable comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens in the Sunday Night Football opener.
"That was unbelievable. I don't know if I've ever been this happy after a win," said Bosa in a postgame locker room media scrum.
The 30-year-old edge rusher was marveling at the scene that followed Matt Prater's winning field goal in what was Bosa's first-ever NFL game playing for any team other than the Los Angeles Chargers.
"The fireworks went off, and I literally feel like I'm in a dream state right now. It was unbelievable. I'm still buzzing. It's the first game. We gotta get back to work tomorrow, unfortunately. Too bad that wasn't the Super Bowl, but it felt like it," said Bosa.
Erasing a 15-point deficit with under 5:00 left to play, the Bills miraculously pulled off a 41-40 victory over a fellow AFC juggernaut. It covered up a suspect performance by Buffalo's defense.
Thanks to quarterback Josh Allen's late-game heroics, the Ravens became the first team ever to score 40-plus points and run for 235-plus yards and still lose.
"Obviously, like I said, multiple times, there's a lot to work on, a lot to get fixed. Can't be giving up 40 points," said Bosa.
It wasn't the type of game that Bosa became accustomed to winning during his first nine NFL seasons.
"I've been a part of a lot of close games like that, and most of the time when it's within three points, it's went the other way," said Bosa.
Throw in the Highmark Stadium factor with a crazed fan base filling the old barn to kick off its final season as the Bills' home field, and Bosa experienced a career first in Year 10.
"Last home opener here ever, and it's just great to be a part of it," said Bosa.
