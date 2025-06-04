Bills Central

'QB obstacles' underscore Josh Allen's ownership of bitter AFC East rival

The Buffalo Bills have built a seemingly psychological edge by dominating their division opponent since Sean McDermott arrived

Ralph Ventre

Sep 12, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Sep 12, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
For those who lived through it, the current leg of the all-time series must feel like payback for the decade-long losing streak that spanned the 1970s.

The Buffalo Bills have owned the Miami Dolphins and the AFC East title for the last five years with their mastery of the Fish extending back to head coach Sean McDermott's arrival in 2017. Under McDermott, the Bills are 15-2 in head-to-head meetings with Miami, including the 2022 AFC wildcard win. As the starting quarterback, Josh Allen owns a 13-2 mark against the Dolphins.

In the ultimate flex over their division rival, the Bills twice dealt crushing blows to the Dolphins during recent regular season finales. With the result having no effect on Buffalo's 2000 playoff seeding, the Bills demolished Miami, 56-26, in a win-and-in game for the latter. In a winner-take-all finale for the 2023 AFC East crown, the Buffalo posted a come-from-behind 21-14 victory on the road at Hardrock Stadium.

Nov 3, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs between Miami Dolphins safety Marcus Maye (26) and linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah (91) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Knowing all that information makes Brad Gagnon's punchline hit even harder. The Bleacher Report writer highlighted the "main obstacle facing every NFL starting quarterback in 2025," and his choice for the Dolphins is enough to make any Bills' fan smile.

While listing the biggest obstacle facing Tua Tagovailoa as "staying healthy," Gagnon added "Kind of obvious, right? But it's got to be that or the Buffalo Bills."

When the rivalry is so one-sided, it's impossible to ignore. The only two Miami wins, over the last 17 meetings, were by a combined 6 points.

The Dolphins are the little brother in the AFC East these days, and it's been that way for awhile.

Jan 7, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

