'QB obstacles' underscore Josh Allen's ownership of bitter AFC East rival
For those who lived through it, the current leg of the all-time series must feel like payback for the decade-long losing streak that spanned the 1970s.
The Buffalo Bills have owned the Miami Dolphins and the AFC East title for the last five years with their mastery of the Fish extending back to head coach Sean McDermott's arrival in 2017. Under McDermott, the Bills are 15-2 in head-to-head meetings with Miami, including the 2022 AFC wildcard win. As the starting quarterback, Josh Allen owns a 13-2 mark against the Dolphins.
In the ultimate flex over their division rival, the Bills twice dealt crushing blows to the Dolphins during recent regular season finales. With the result having no effect on Buffalo's 2000 playoff seeding, the Bills demolished Miami, 56-26, in a win-and-in game for the latter. In a winner-take-all finale for the 2023 AFC East crown, the Buffalo posted a come-from-behind 21-14 victory on the road at Hardrock Stadium.
Knowing all that information makes Brad Gagnon's punchline hit even harder. The Bleacher Report writer highlighted the "main obstacle facing every NFL starting quarterback in 2025," and his choice for the Dolphins is enough to make any Bills' fan smile.
While listing the biggest obstacle facing Tua Tagovailoa as "staying healthy," Gagnon added "Kind of obvious, right? But it's got to be that or the Buffalo Bills."
When the rivalry is so one-sided, it's impossible to ignore. The only two Miami wins, over the last 17 meetings, were by a combined 6 points.
The Dolphins are the little brother in the AFC East these days, and it's been that way for awhile.
