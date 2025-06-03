Bills Central

Josh Allen faces intangible 'obstacle' amidst Bills' Super Bowl quest

The Buffalo Bills are favored to win the AFC East once again as their star QB attempts to follow up his MVP season in a big way

Ralph Ventre

Bills quarterback Josh Allen avoids Kansas City's Nazeeh Johnson and Drue Tranquill on his late fourth quarter touchdown carry into the end zone in Orchard Park, Nov.17, 2024.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen avoids Kansas City's Nazeeh Johnson and Drue Tranquill on his late fourth quarter touchdown carry into the end zone in Orchard Park, Nov.17, 2024.
If there is such a thing, it's a good problem to have for the Buffalo Bills.

The pressure of Super Bowl expectations is certainly more attractive than leading the race for the first pick in next year's NFL Draft.

“You can look at it one of two ways. Are you trying to walk through the door of getting closer and closer to success? Or are you trying to walk through the door every morning of fear of failure?" said head coach Sean McDermott prior to OTAs practice. "We choose to walk through the door of, hey, we try and move ourselves closer and closer every day to being successful as an individual, team and organization. So, that's the approach that we take.”

As reigning five-time AFC East champions led by NFL MVP Josh Allen at quarterback, the Bills are naturally facing great expectations in 2025. It's all about finally getting over the hump and into the Super Bowl for the first time in 32 years.

As such, the 29-year-old Allen has a lot on his shoulders and his performance under fire will go a long way in determining the Bills' fate.

Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon explored "the key obstacle each current starting NFL quarterback faces entering 2025," and paired Allen with "expectations."

Josh Alle
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts after a first down against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half in the AFC Championship Game

"Allen is an MVP now, and his Bills are favored to win every game. If he can't finally get to a Super Bowl in 2025, he will begin to take heat," said Gagnon.

Will it be Allen who truly deserves the heat should the Bills falter? He has been fabulous in the last couple of playoff losses, but Buffalo has come up short in some other area.

Afterall, the MVP award is most likely a result of the quarterback noticeably elevating his supporting cast.

"He is as confident and as calm, cool, and collected as he always is," said McDermott.

It sure sounds like the MVP is ready for the challenge.

Bills' Josh Alle
Has Buffalo done enough for Josh Allen and the rest of the Bills to get past Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs? The Bills are currently considered a top-4 team going into the start of the 2025 season.

