Josh Allen shockingly behind Joe Milton, Anthony Richardson in GMFB arm ranking
The Buffalo Bills were one of many teams to end their mandatory minicamps on Thursday, meaning they will take some time off before meeting back up in late July for training camp.
With minicamps wrapped up around the league, it's hard to find things to discuss. That's why this part of the offseason becomes well-known for throwing out rankings. They might not mean much in the grand scheme of things, but it can be fun to see how players — or teams — stack up when compared to one another.
Of course, simply seeing who is the best overall isn't enough. That's why the crew on Good Morning Football decided to do a completely different ranking as they came up with the top three quarterback arms in the NFL. Isaiah Stanback, Kyle Brandt, and Leger Douzable all gave their opinions, and unsurprisingly, Josh Allen made each of their lists.
What was surprising is that Brandt was the only one to have Allen first while Douzable had him second behind Joe Milton of the Dallas Cowboys. Stanback also had Milton first, but put Anthony Richardson ahead of Allen as well.
Brandt was the only one to exclude Milton, going with Baker Mayfield and Caleb Williams at No. 2 and No. 3. Douzable went with Justin Herbert as his third choice.
As for Milton, it's easy to see why he could come in first. The former Tennessee Volunteer launched a ball 90 yards, a feat no one else on these lists has done.
Some will be offended by the names ahead of Allen, but again, this is a ranking of pure power. No one is saying Milton or Richardson are superior quarterbacks, just that they have rockets attached to their shoulders.
