3 winners and 2 losers from Buffalo Bills 2025 mandatory minicamp
The Buffalo Bills just wrapped up their three-day minicamp, which means they will now break until the end of July. That's when they'll get back together for their 2025 training camp.
It's hard to get too much information out of these offseason workouts, especially since there are no pads, but players can still change their stock based on their performance.
That said, here's a look at three Bills who did well for themselves this week, as well as two who saw their stock drop.
Winner: Jalen Virgil, WR
An undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State in 2022, Jalen Virgil spent two seasons with the Denver Broncos before signing with Buffalo last year. He appeared in seven games, but had no catches. That could change this year if he continues to play as well as he did this week.
Virgil recorded three touchdowns during team drills, and was able to beat rookie cornerback Dorian Strong, who was playing well in coverage.
It's a crowded receiving corps, but Virgil is making a case for himself.
Loser: Joey Bosa, EDGE
Joey Bosa was released by the Los Angeles Chargers in large part due to his injury history. That's already an issue in Buffalo, as Bosa was injured during OTAs. The best news from minicamp for Bosa was that his recent injury (a calf strain) isn't serious. Still, he didn't get to practice in minicamp, which isn't a great sign.
Winner: Keon Coleman, WR
Keon Coleman knows he could have been better as a rookie. He even said as much during a brutally honest press conference near the end of minicamp.
Instead of just saying this, however, Coleman is putting in the work.
He arrived at OTAs in excellent shape, which set him up for success during minicamp. Coleman has more confidence and displayed excellent route running throughout the week.
As an added bonus, he's been throwing out praise to teammates like Joshua Palmer and Elijah Moore. The Bills are hopeful Coleman can become a leader for their receiving corps, and he has taken steps in that direction this offseason.
Loser: Maxwell Hairston, CB
Maxwell Hairston is incredibly easy to root for. The young man is a bundle of positive energy, and can change the game in a hurry with his speed and nose for the ball.
Unfortunately, he's also had injury concerns. He played in just five games for Kentucky last season, which led to some concerns heading into the draft, and he is already dealing with a hamstring injury in Buffalo.
Reports say he should be ready for camp, but this isn't how he wanted to begin his NFL career.
Winner: Dalton Kincaid, TE
It's hard to find anyone in Buffalo who has increased their stock as much as Dalton Kincaid. The third-year tight end is coming off a frustrating campaign and has been determined to improve in 2025.
He arrived at OTAs in better shape than he was last season, and then during minicamps, he was catching everything thrown his way. The final day of practice turned into the "Dalton Kincaid Show" as he reminded everyone why he was a first-round pick in 2023.
