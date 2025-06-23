Bills' QB Josh Allen's top target among most underrated NFL WRs
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir is entering his fourth season in the NFL, and he hopes to burst onto the scene after signing a lucrative contract extension this spring.
Shakir has the potential to be one of the best wideouts in the league as reigning MVP Josh Allen throws to him, but he isn't regarded as such quite yet.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay believes Shakir is the third-most underrated wide receiver in the NFL.
"What Shakir lacks in athleticism and build is more than made up for in his relentless motor, dialed-in focus and intense competitiveness. He’s been unafraid to attack the teeth of the defense at full speed and takes advantage of his low center of gravity to make quick cuts and create windows for Allen to squeeze the ball in," Kay wrote.
"One of the most underrated parts of Shakir’s game is his ability to put up huge yardage after the catch. Opposing defenses have trouble bringing Shakir down once he possesses the ball, evident by his hefty 597 yards after the catch in 2024—the second-best mark amongst receivers behind Ja’Marr Chase last year.
"Shakir should only get better with another offseason to prepare as the reigning MVP’s favorite weapon. Expect Shakir to finally slip the underrated label and break out as one of the NFL’s stars with his best effort yet in 2025."
The only players higher on Kay's list were Minnesota Vikings wideout Jordan Addison and San Francisco 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings.
Shakir could be seen as a player on the rise for the Bills, but now that he has his second contract, expectations are higher.
If Shakir can take that next step this season, it could be what the Bills need to get back to the Super Bowl and hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in franchise history.
